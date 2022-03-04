Afield in WNC: Save this Game Lands hike for a rainy (or snowy) day

There are currently six North Carolina state-owned, Pisgah Game Land tracts.
The one we are going to explore today occupies an area of 893 acres and is a little north of Lake James.
One of the characteristics of a Game Land tract is that it will be crisscrossed with numerous two-track roads and single-track trails. Another characteristic of Game Lands is that they are designed for hunting and not necessarily for hikers or bikers.
This is another area that is not specifically called out on any of my trail apps, but once I was at the trailhead, the app I use, which happens to be Alltrails, had a clear picture of the topography and existing trails, even though they were unnamed.
I charted a 3-mile loop course for this outing. I did so while thinking of future rainy or even snowy hikes as a possibility. If you normally like longer hikes, that’s fine, but keep this one in your files for a rain or snow day when you want to brave the elements and prove to yourself that Everest is doable, just too far away.
Pisgah Game Lands Black Bear Tract
Difficulty: Easy to moderate. The moderate areas are few and are mostly a combination of incline and slickness of the surface under your feet.
Shoes: I recommend a good hiking boot if you choose inclement weather, otherwise, a good shoe is fine. The trail has small rocks that make the thick, wide platform of a good boot much more comfortable.
Time: We spent about 1.5 hours. Obviously, weather can be a factor. You might want to explore more than the exact route I am offering. This is a pretty safe area. I would have no problem with three or four hours of exploring.
Distance: This loop is almost exactly 3 miles. The rise and fall was about 200 feet.
Safety: It is most important that you keep in mind that these are Game Lands. Hunting is the primary purpose for their existence. Consult the website offered last week to make sure you are hiking during the non-hunting seasons. As an added precaution, some bright clothing or better still, an article of blaze orange clothing might be appropriate. Just remember, there are hundreds of trails in WNC. If there is the remotest possibility that hunters could be in the area, go somewhere else.
No close restroom facilities at all. So be prepared.
This is another area that would be good for your dog to come along. After the article last week, I received an email that reminded me of the U.S. Forest Service regulations regarding dogs. They are, in part, as follows and are important, “…all dogs must be controlled by a leash, no longer than 6 feet in length. The only exception to this rule is during hunting season when hunters are on public lands approved for hunting activity, dogs off-leash are allowed to be with the hunter and must be under strict voice command control and/or electronic surveillance.”
Water and snacks are always a good strategy.
When you are hiking in the more unusual areas, I strongly recommend you hike with others. Certainly nothing to fear, but it’s always good to share good hikes with friends and there is safety in numbers.
Courtesy: Don’t be surprised if you are the only hikers on the trail regardless of the day of the week you choose to hike. When you are hiking on the Game Lands, remember that hikers are at the bottom of the pecking order. If you encounter a hunter, be courteous and move on quickly.
HOW TO GET THERE:
From Marion, get on Hankins Road or Yancey Road and head east until you get on Lake James Road. Now, head east with the lake on your right until you pass the entrance to The Black Forest housing area. It is marked by a stone bridge entrance on your right. After you pass the entrance and continue to climb the hill, you will see a fairly large and obvious parking area on the left. That’s the parking area for this hike.
THE TRAIL:
As you face the large signboard with maps and information about the area, look back and to the left at the orange/red gate across the road. That is the entrance for this route.
As you go around the gate, the road goes straight with a slight right curve ahead. The trail has the feel of a ridge trail because the highway drops away on your left and, in the winter, you can see a steep valley falling to the right. The trail is comfortable and easy to follow. I hope I get a chance to hike this one with some snowfall. Perhaps just a light fall. Nothing bad enough to close the eateries in Marion or Morganton.
After the right curve, the trail straightens and heads slightly downward. You will be able to see that you are following the contour of the hill. Up ahead the trail turns to the left. It still follows the toe of the hill. The trail remains a two-track road for a little longer.
One more left curve then you will be climbing slightly to an intersection. At the intersection, there is a wide trail going downhill and to the right. For this route, take the narrower trail that is to the left. As the trail narrows into almost a single track, you will again get the feeling of ridge running.
Follow the trail until you reach an abrupt end with a lot of signage preventing you from going further. My guess is that there is a development about to take place on what must be private property.
From the sign, look back and to the left at a wider trail heading downhill rather steeply. That’s the trail you want. If you follow this adventure as I have shown it, you can relax. You will not have to climb back on this trail. The trail will take you down and around to the right. When you make the first turn, you will be able to see what is ahead. This trail also follows a contour line first to the right, then a button-hook turn to the left, and finishes with another right which leads to a wide intersection.
At the intersection there are roads leading both left and right. The road to the right is the way home. We decided to go left to add some distance and to explore the tract. We headed slightly uphill with a slow curve to the right which offers a nice view to the east and a little toward Dobson’s Knob. At the top of the climb there is an obvious boundary marker. We took a few photos and headed back the way we had hiked. Once again, you will arrive at the wide intersection.
From the intersection, go straight up the hill as you head home. At the top of the gentle grade, you will recognize the original entry trail. Follow it out to the left and it will take you back to the parking area.
I offer this one to you because I think it is a fine little hike. It will be an excellent winter hike, it’s close to Marion, and, during the off-season, it will be a good place to bring visitors or inexperienced hikers. If the weather gets spring-like and we have to wait a year for another snow, I guess we’ll just have to suffer through it.