Afield in WNC: Save this Game Lands hike for a rainy (or snowy) day

As you go around the gate, the road goes straight with a slight right curve ahead. The trail has the feel of a ridge trail because the highway drops away on your left and, in the winter, you can see a steep valley falling to the right. The trail is comfortable and easy to follow. I hope I get a chance to hike this one with some snowfall. Perhaps just a light fall. Nothing bad enough to close the eateries in Marion or Morganton.

After the right curve, the trail straightens and heads slightly downward. You will be able to see that you are following the contour of the hill. Up ahead the trail turns to the left. It still follows the toe of the hill. The trail remains a two-track road for a little longer.

One more left curve then you will be climbing slightly to an intersection. At the intersection, there is a wide trail going downhill and to the right. For this route, take the narrower trail that is to the left. As the trail narrows into almost a single track, you will again get the feeling of ridge running.

Follow the trail until you reach an abrupt end with a lot of signage preventing you from going further. My guess is that there is a development about to take place on what must be private property.