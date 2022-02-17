Afield in WNC: Peavine Trail is for everyone

“Was there ever such an evil book with such a beautiful cover?”
That was a line spoken by Juliet in William Shakespeare’s famous play. That was her way of saying, “You can’t judge a book by its cover.”
In his plays, Bill always was a little wordy. I guess I’m in no position to criticize.
The trail this week lends itself perfectly to the book-cover scenario. In addition to my trail walk, I attended the City of Marion Council meeting to get a look at the approved McDowell Tourism Master Plan. The plan had several renderings of what is coming for us as the trail reaches full development. The presentation and renderings, along with several requests I have received to review this trail got me back outside and exploring again. I think you will enjoy watching this area grow.
The Peavine Trail
Difficulty: Easy. This entire route is as flat as a table top.
Shoes: If you have a good running shoe, that might be your best choice. You can customize this trip to match how you feel. Feel free to go from a gentle walk to a full run if you have the ability.
Time: Expect to spend one to one and a half hours out and back. I know many speed walkers and runners that complete it much quicker. It lends itself to a workout or a stroll.
Distance: Total distance round trip is 3.2 miles to the railroad trestle. That’s your turnaround point. Elevation gain is recorded at 144 feet. I didn’t see it. This is a very flat course.
Safety: We saw several bikes on the path. The path is level and mostly straight so I would not expect to have any problems with wheeled traffic. The signs at the road crossings identify the route as “Pedestrians Only,” but I don’t think that is the actual plan for the trail. As far as I know, bicycles have never been discouraged.
The trail crosses public streets at several locations. Hikers will not have a problem, but if you decide to bike the route, be extremely cautious at the crossings.
When you get to the trestle, which is the turnaround point, you will see trails around the barriers and across the trestle. The barriers are there because crossing the trestle is very dangerous and illegal. Just be patient for the trail to complete development and the trestle, in some form, will be there for you to enjoy and will extend the trail.
There are no restrooms or portable toilets at any location along the route.
Courtesy: We saw no masks on the trail. If you need to pass, or be passed, there is plenty of room to maintain a safe distance. If you see riders, give the bikes plenty of space. Some will be traveling at a fast pace but most are just out for a leisurely trip.
There will be occasional pets enjoying the walk with their masters. If you bring your furry friend, or your pet, please clean after them.
HOW TO GET THERE:
This area is within the city limits of Marion. The entry to the trail is just off State Street between Garden Street and Miller Avenue. It is very close to McDowell County Rescue Squad: Station 97. There is also parking along the route at the numerous street crossings.
THE TRAIL:
To be honest with you, right now, this is not the most exciting trail you will ever walk, but there is so much potential and the master plan calls for a first-rate hiking trail. It will become a destination hike in the not-too-distant future.
From your parking spot on State Street, you will notice the soft sandy base underfoot. It is a very comfortable walk. Since this was formerly a railroad bed, the path tends to be straight and fairly level.
Another characteristic of an old railroad bed that you will notice is that when railroads go through towns, they are usually run along the backside of properties. As you walk this trail, you will be looking into the back yards and the more cluttered areas of town. Those views are more prominent in the winter. The heavy foliage that presents itself during spring and summer hiking will isolate you from most of the views. The trail is almost tunnel-like when the leaves are out.
The trail is divided into mostly straight sections with repeated street crossings. The scenery doesn’t change much from start to turnaround. There is a fairly long stretch that borders a graveyard then moves on to provide some different views of Rutherford Road.
In a little over a mile, you will encounter the barricade at the railroad trestle. That is your turnaround. Don’t try to go past the barrier. If you move to the side of the fencing, you can get some interesting photos of the old bridge. Might turn out to be nice keepsakes if the trestle is removed and replaced in the future.
Now head back the way you came. One of the things I like about the many street crossings is that they give me a good format to fast walk or jog from crossing to crossing. It gives me an easy way to get back in shape.
I recommend trails for a lot of different reasons. It may the payoff of the view, a pretty waterfall, or the feeling of satisfaction from a difficult climb. The reason is almost always based upon what the trail does for me. This time, I’m offering this adventure because if we use this trail, with the plans for improvement already in the system, it will help prove the need for having this route through Marion and will make it just a little easier for the acquisition of funds as we move forward.
I have been fortunate to see trails like the Thermal Belt in Rutherfordton develop from a trail much like the Peavine into a destination trail that brings hikers and bikers from all over the country to the little towns of Spindale and Ruth. Where there are visitors, there is money for the community.
I’m not a politician; I’m just the trail guy, but sometimes it is good for us to give back a little for all the terrific adventures that lie at our doorstep. These days, trails don’t happen by accident. They are mostly the result of hard work of planners and developers who work for our enjoyment.
Just our presence on this trail is a way of saying we approve and if there is anything we can do well as a group, it’s get out and walk. This one is close and easy so give it a try and let me know what you think. At afieldinwnc@charter.net.