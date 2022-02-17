Afield in WNC: Peavine Trail is for everyone

Distance: Total distance round trip is 3.2 miles to the railroad trestle. That’s your turnaround point. Elevation gain is recorded at 144 feet. I didn’t see it. This is a very flat course.

Safety: We saw several bikes on the path. The path is level and mostly straight so I would not expect to have any problems with wheeled traffic. The signs at the road crossings identify the route as “Pedestrians Only,” but I don’t think that is the actual plan for the trail. As far as I know, bicycles have never been discouraged.

The trail crosses public streets at several locations. Hikers will not have a problem, but if you decide to bike the route, be extremely cautious at the crossings.

When you get to the trestle, which is the turnaround point, you will see trails around the barriers and across the trestle. The barriers are there because crossing the trestle is very dangerous and illegal. Just be patient for the trail to complete development and the trestle, in some form, will be there for you to enjoy and will extend the trail.

There are no restrooms or portable toilets at any location along the route.