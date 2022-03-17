Afield in WNC: If time allows, you can solve the Secret Wall Falls Trail

As a hiker, I have a vast knowledge of how daylight savings works.
I feel it is my duty to share that knowledge with you. Someone once said that daylight savings is like cutting a foot off the top of a blanket and sewing it to the bottom so you will have a longer blanket.
Personally, I like daylight savings. It means the sun goes down one hour later. The way I see it, every plant will get one more hour of sunshine each day which will make them grow faster. The faster growth allows us, one week later, to declare that spring is here which brings to an end, cold weather. I’m pretty sure that’s right…you’re welcome.
There are a lot of things I would like to say about the renewal and rebirth of spring and the value of hiking in the wilderness in the company of good friends, but I’m a trail guy, not a philosopher.
But I do know that it is beneficial to unplug occasionally and let your mind rest from the constant bombardment of world affairs. So, this week I offer a good hike with terrific vistas and a bit of a puzzle you may or may not want to solve.
I’ll tell you up front that, even though I explored this route with two of my favorite hiking buddies that have been known push the envelope a bit, we did not find the ultimate goal. Even lacking the final payoff, this hike offers fun and adventure and is within the 30-mile travel distance from Marion. I hope you will give it a try.
Secret Wall Falls
Difficulty: Moderate to difficult. Possibly extremely difficult if you get adventurous.
Shoes: Boots for sure. You will need the ankle support and tread. The beginning of the route is on a Forest Service road but it will get intense toward the turnaround.
Time: We spent two hours but were unsuccessful in reaching the final goal. This route will give you a fun outing. We plan to return and allow ourselves six to eight hours.
Distance: We did some exploring along the Forest Service road toward Dobson’s Knob, which gave us a total of 4 miles. You can customize the distance. If you go to the rim and back, it will be about 2.75 miles. It is an out-and-back trail. Elevation gain and loss is about 500 feet.
Safety: Once you leave the road the trail is steep, rocky, rooty and slick. Other than that, it’s a great trail. It’s more of a “let’s see where this goes” kind of a route rather than a planned and maintained surface. It’s all part of the adventure. Take your time and enjoy.
No restrooms at all. Be prepared.
Water is a must. A snack is appropriate even if you are planning a short trip. When you are sitting on the edge of one of the many cliffs, a peanut butter sandwich will enhance the view. It’s your call, but I don’t recommend taking your dog. There are many hidden rock edges than can result in a bad fall.
According to my ranger contacts, there have been numerous bear sightings in this area, so be alert. It’s time for things to crawl in the undergrowth. Watch closely. If you elect to find the falls, be very careful. That trail is so steep that you might see a snake looking you in the eye.
Courtesy: There are no signs posted that prohibit horses or bikes. We did not see any evidence of horseback riders. You will encounter bikes on the road portion of the hike. If you see bikes on the trail to the cliffs, let them pass. They may be suicidal. Look over the edge of the outcroppings. There may be free gear on the canyon floor.
When we got back to the car, we met a couple of through-hikers on the Mountains to Sea portion of the trail. We were able to exchange bits of information. They had traveled about 10 miles and still had 12 miles to go before camping for the night. To help encourage their quest, we agreed to think of them as we drank our first cold beer in about 30 minutes. We always like to help when we can.
HOW TO GET THERE:
From Marion, take US-70E toward Lake James. When you see the sign pointing to the lake, turn left. You will be on NC 126. Stay on 126 as you pass Marion Lake Club Golf Course then the entrance to Lake James State Park Catawba area on the left. Continue until you cross the lake and pass LJSP Paddy’s Creek entrance on the right. After you pass the Fonta Flora brewery on the right, follow the curve to the right. Now, start looking for the entrance to Old NC 105. It is actually a left turn, so watch for traffic, but it looks like the road goes straight. Follow Old 105 until the pavement ends and you start on a well-maintained gravel road.
Now, climb up the mountain until you are driving along the Linville Gorge on the right. There are some great views here, especially in the winter. In a little less than 2 miles, look for a hard turn to the left that is marked by a Forest Service gate. Through the gate and follow the road past a few cell towers until you reach a gate across the road. Park off the road.
Google Maps won’t help you much with this one but several trail apps will get you there.
THE TRAIL:
Pretty straightforward at first. Go around the gate and stay on the road. Before long you should notice the round white blazes that tell you are on the Mountains to Sea trail. You could follow this route all the way to Clingman’s Dome. Or, if you turned around, it would lead you to the Atlantic Ocean. For today, just concentrate on traveling about .6 miles.
At a little over a half-mile, you should see an obvious trail off to the left. The trail is marked with a large, reddish blaze with an arrow carved into it. You may be thinking like the leader of the Donner party when he said, “This doesn’t look so bad,” but be aware that this is a tricky little trail.
The route is initially steep and rocky, so watch your footing. It’s more of an indentation on the earth than a planned trail, but it’s very doable. Continue down and through the high pines. There are a couple of switchbacks to help you in and out.
In a short while, the trail ends in a “T” shape. To the left is a short spur that leads to the edge of a rock outcropping. Go out for a few photos. Get a selfie with Lake James as your background.
Now come back and follow the other trail as it takes you along the edge of the rocks. There is walking room here even if you are afraid of heights. Very soon, the trail gets overgrown and confusing. Even our trail app wasn’t very clear. The path now heads over the edge of the rock face.
We decided to make this our turnaround. We could hear the waterfall below but did not have the time to solve the puzzle. For this trip, you can make your turn here and have a great experience. Check it out for a future, longer, well-planned hike.
I urge you to take advantage of the closeness of this adventure and a chance to get your heart rate up. Not just the hill climbing out but the amazing, unguarded views. Remember the words of Helen Keller, “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.”