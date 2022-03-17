Afield in WNC: If time allows, you can solve the Secret Wall Falls Trail

According to my ranger contacts, there have been numerous bear sightings in this area, so be alert. It’s time for things to crawl in the undergrowth. Watch closely. If you elect to find the falls, be very careful. That trail is so steep that you might see a snake looking you in the eye.

Courtesy: There are no signs posted that prohibit horses or bikes. We did not see any evidence of horseback riders. You will encounter bikes on the road portion of the hike. If you see bikes on the trail to the cliffs, let them pass. They may be suicidal. Look over the edge of the outcroppings. There may be free gear on the canyon floor.

When we got back to the car, we met a couple of through-hikers on the Mountains to Sea portion of the trail. We were able to exchange bits of information. They had traveled about 10 miles and still had 12 miles to go before camping for the night. To help encourage their quest, we agreed to think of them as we drank our first cold beer in about 30 minutes. We always like to help when we can.

HOW TO GET THERE: