Afield in WNC: Hiking options abound at Cowpens Battlefield

Last week, we walked in the footsteps of the Overmountain Men as they traveled to meet the British in South Carolina.

At the Green River, on the trail we explored, the men were informed that the enemy was to the east and not to the south, where they were headed. They changed course and aimed for the Cowpens to gather and prepare for battle. The Cowpens were so named because farmers brought their cattle there to fatten before the trip to Charleston.

I have had this hike in the hopper for some time. I wanted to share it with you at an appropriate time. This will be an excellent follow-up from last week and, I hope, will provide you with some history and some pretty good hiking.

Cowpens Battlefield Loop – South Carolina

Difficulty: Easy. I’ll be offering a few different trails to try. All are easy.

Shoes: Any good lace-up shoe should work. You might get in a few miles and some might be on pavement so be prepared with good foot support.

Time: Try to block out about four hours for your time at the park. I will offer several trails to explore and I am certain you will want to spend time at the Visitor’s Center.

Distance/Elevation Gain: Expect to explore almost 7 miles of trails that are divided into three individual routes. The greatest elevation change on any route is less than 300 feet.

Safety: If you hike the road that loops the battlefield, you will be close to or on a blacktop surface, expect cars and fast moving bicycles. My suggestion is that you hike in a clockwise direction so you will be facing the wheeled traffic.

Horses are allowed on one of the dirt trails. You know the protocol. Just be aware.

The trails look simple and safe but it’s always a good idea to take water.

Running water restrooms are numerous and easy to find.

Read the signs so you will know when the roads, buildings, and the park itself will close.

Courtesy: Expect to see a lot of people who are not hikers. We encountered several tourists from many different places. I recommend you keep a comfortable distance on the trail and in the buildings.

HOW TO GET THERE:

Use Google Maps to find Cowpens National Battle Field. The park is about 45 miles from Marion.

THE TRAIL:

When you arrive at the park, my suggestion is that you take a moment to absorb the history. Soon, you will be standing on a battlefield where men lost their lives defending the goals and values of their respective country.

A trip to the visitor center should be your first move. The folks there are committed to making your visit to the park both enjoyable and informative. If you have the time, catch the movie about the battle. It is extremely helpful in understanding the battlefield strategy and it will give you a real sense of how the men moved around the land.

The first route I offer is the road around the battlefield. It is a paved surface that will have traffic. For that reason, I recommend you head out of the parking area and turn right. The route is obvious. If you go to the right you will be facing any oncoming vehicle traffic. Most of the loop is one-way which forces the traffic to move opposite to your direction.

Soon after you start the loop, there is a paved road to the right that takes you to the Scruggs house which was standing during the actual battle.

After a short visit to the cabin, head back to the main road and turn right to complete the loop. While you are walking this very comfortable route keep looking to the right. It is within this circle that the battle took place. Follow the loop back to the parking area.

The second trail I recommend starts at the door of the visitor center. It is a paved path that is surfaced with recycled rubber from automobile tires. It is a very interesting feel underfoot. This trail will lead you to the center of the battlefield. In the field of conflict, you will see several interpretive signs and symbols to help understand where each side stood and the movements they made. This is a loop trail that goes back to the visitor’s center and the parking area. It is about 1.5 miles in length.

Now, get back in your car and leave the parking area toward the loop trail. This time, make a left turn and start around the loop in the opposite direction of your walk. At about 1.5 miles, you will see the entrance to the picnic area on your right. Enter the parking area. With the restrooms and picnic tables on your right, look to the left for the woodland trail entrance sign.

The trail through the woods is slightly larger than a single-track and is extremely comfortable under foot. Once past the entrance, turn right and begin your amble through the woods. In the spring and summer, expect to see several varieties of ground-covering flowers and a selection of hardwoods.

The National Park Service reports that there are, “542 different species of plants at Cowpens National Battlefield, of which 151 are not native. Of these, at least 34 are considered to be highly aggressive and a danger to the native species.”

I invite you to photograph and enjoy as many as you can…but don’t touch.

Shortly after you start, the trail ends at a cross-trail. Turn left and head down toward the stream that is now appearing on your left. There is a very well-constructed bridge across the stream. Cross the bridge and a short climb will take you to another level that lets you look back on where you were.

The folks at the visitor center will have maps that define this route. I advise you to grab one so you can navigate the turns and ups and downs. Eventually this trail will take you back to the paved loop road. It’s about 2.4 miles.

While you are wandering through the woods, keep a lookout. There may be others watching you. Turkeys and deer are prominent but an occasional bear is not out of the question.

Since we have explored many of the OVT routes from Spruce Pine to Chesney, this will probably be our last adventure along this route to freedom. I hope you have enjoyed these as much as I have.

On a more serious note, between the Cowpens Battlefield and Marion there are at least five locations where, during the summer, you can get fresh ice cream in a waffle cone. One location makes their treat from fresh strawberries that grow just across the street from the ice cream factory. I’ll leave it up to you to find them.