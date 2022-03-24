Afield in WNC: Hikers and strikers: Snakes becoming active this time of year, so watch your step

One of my favorite American authors was Joseph Heller. He had a way of saying things that were so true in their simplicity that they defied deniability. One such remark was, “Just because you are paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you.”

As most of you know, I am always a little paranoid about venomous snakes. As I have said in the past, when I hike, I’m always looking for snakes that might be using the same space that I want to use. Most are non-venomous, and the venomous kind probably do not want a confrontation. But there is always that one who has had a bad morning at the pit and is ready for a little action. Just in case, I stay as far away as possible. It also helps to know a few facts.

I have updated an article I offered two years ago with some new statistics and, somewhat surprisingly, the effect of COVID-19 on our outdoor activities. I hope this article will, primarily, keep you from being bitten and, if you are, it will ease your mind to know what to do and what might be in your immediate future after the bite.

Hikers and Strikers – 2022

When we leave the human world and hike into the natural world, we should take comfort in the fact that we can expect a set of constants.

For example, I have never been attacked by a bear because it was high on amphetamines or had a snake strike at me because of my skin color, my religion, or my political affiliation.

Animals react to fear or food and almost nothing else. They probably don’t recognize you or carry a grudge. However, for some strange reason, we often fear the natural world more than our everyday dealings with humans.

That being said, we need to note that, possibly due to COVID-19, venomous snakebites are on the rise in North Carolina. As a hiker, I’m always curious about snakes. Maybe more than curious. Maybe obsessed. Anyway, here are some interesting generic facts about venomous snakes in Western North Carolina.

According to the most recent information available from the North Carolina Poison Control, in the entire state of North Carolina 92 people were bitten by venomous snakes in the month of May 2020. With so many more people hiking as a form of outdoor recreation, it is logical that there are just more targets in the field.

The venomous snakes you are likely to see in McDowell County and surrounding counties in western N.C. are known as pit vipers. Pit vipers are recognizable by their large, triangular or diamond-shaped head, a pit between the nostril and the eye, and vertically elliptical "cat's eye" pupils.

The copperhead and canebrake, or timber rattlesnake, are pit vipers. These snakes have a highly specialized venom apparatus which include two long, hollow, hinged fangs connected to small venom sacks. These snakes also have a pair of extremely sensitive innervated organs which are located in pits between their eyes and nostrils. These pits are "heat detectors" used for hunting. It enables the snake to locate, aim, and strike at warm-blooded prey (primarily rodents). This ability is so sensitive that blindfolded snakes have been able to accurately follow rodents from a distance of 6 feet! Which makes me wonder, how does your career path take you to becoming a snake blind-folder?

Another identifying feature is the stubby tail as opposed to the long, slender, pointed tails of many nonvenomous snakes. The rattlesnake can also be identified by looking only at its back. Each scale has a pronounced ridge, or keel, running down its middle. These keels give the rattlesnake a rough, less “shiny” appearance than most other snakes found in McDowell County.

The function of these keels is uncertain, though some scientists believe they promote concealment by breaking up the light reflecting off the snake, which may allow it to blend in with its dull surroundings.

Of course, rattlesnakes will probably have rattles on the end and let you know when you are too close. That may not always be the case, however, so be careful.

Rattlesnakes are equipped for both day and night vision. They give birth to living, venomous young. For some years, researchers have known that juvenile rattlers often have stronger venom than that of their larger, more mature counterparts – a difference that may have arisen because small snakes inject much less venom than adults, so it needs to be more potent.

In some species, young snakes have a higher proportion of neurotoxins in their venom than do older individuals. New research has found that the toxicity of venom varies greatly between individual snakes, both young and old.

Pit vipers generally inject large amounts of venom into hunting bites, but often little or no venom into defensive bites. In fact, up to 25% of pit viper bites in humans are non-venomous "dry bites."

A provoked and angered snake, however, might not only "load up" to be quite venomous, but may also strike several times!

Most venomous snakes are peaceful, retiring animals that flee for the underbrush when they encounter humans. Unless they are hunting rodents, rattlesnakes strike only in self-defense. But if you step on one or try to capture it, a rattler will retaliate with a rapid strike that can be debilitating or even lethal.

In 1988, two doctors at the University of Southern California Medical Center analyzed 227 cases of venomous snakebite, covering more than a decade, and found that 44% occurred during accidental contact, such as stepping on the animal. More than 55%, however, resulted from the victim's grabbing or handling the creatures, and in 28% of these cases, the victims were intoxicated. The doctors' conclusion was that the typical snakebite victim is male and under 30, with a blood-alcohol concentration of more than 0.1 percent at the time he is bitten. Yet only 0.2 percent of all snakebite victims die each year, and most of those receive no medical treatment or first aid.

Living with venomous snakes is really no different than living with hornets, or other minor risks of daily life. If you find a hornet’s nest in the wild, you usually do not disturb it. The same caution should be applied if you see a snake. Injury may result if hornets or snakes are disturbed or harassed. However, in North America, human injuries from playing sports or slipping in the bathtub are far more common than are injuries from snakes.

Venomous snakes are simply not a significant human health issue in North America. Yes, as hikers we may up the odds a little, but I like to think, as a group, we are smart enough to know the risk. The appropriate response to encountering a snake is to simply walk away. Do not attempt to capture or kill it, as 70-80% of bites occur from human aggressive behavior.

While you are hiking, just use common sense. Try not to hike where you can’t see your feet. If the area is overgrown, it provides a perfect hiding place for hunting snakes. If you are forced to cross such an area, use you trekking poles or walking stick to check ahead of your steps. Not perfect, but any help is accepted.

Do not blindly step over jutting rocks. Snakes often hide under rocks for shelter. If you surprise them by stepping too close, they may react.

If you take nothing else from this article, remember, if bitten, STAY CALM, and your chances of survival are exceptionally good. If you can identify the snake, that’s good but don’t make a special effort. Get yourself and your group away and head for help. Try to keep in mind that vipers like rattlesnakes and copperheads have primarily hemotoxic venom (though some neurotoxin may be present). That is important to know because it means the toxin needs to work in order to destroy red blood cells and in time causes organ damage. These bites are painful but what this means to the victim is YOU HAVE TIME to get help.

Because of the rarity of a bite (one death in the entire United States in the last 40 years, according to the National Library of Medicine) I will just briefly mention the coral snake. The coral snake is rare, and only found in the central-southern part of our state. They are members of the cobra family, Elapedae, and are neurotoxic.

Cottonmouths, which are pit vipers like copperheads and timber rattlesnakes, are found only in the eastern end of the state. The same is true of the eastern diamondback rattler and the pigmy rattlesnake.

In either case, not to worry.

Just remember, when we hike, we’re in their territory. They have the home field advantage. Respect them and give them room. Also remember, this is my annual cautionary article. Don’t have a big meal and read it just before bedtime. Keep on hiking.