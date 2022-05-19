Afield in WNC: Hike the Hibriten Mountain Top Trail because it's there

As I sat at the summit of Mt. Whitney, the tallest mountain in the contiguous United States, a small airplane flew by at my eye level.

The passengers and I were at about 14,500 feet. The difference was that the airplane folks had about 30 minutes invested in their adventure, while I was at the end of a hot, grueling, two-day trek up a narrow, exposed, treacherous mountain trail.

In Virginia, there is a trail called, “The Virginia Creeper.” It is a typical railroad bed trail, built over an old route for The Abingdon Coal and Iron Railroad Company. The 35-mile, end to end, route is an attraction for hikers and bikers. What makes this trail so inviting is that you can take a shuttle (bicycle included) to the top of the mountain and enjoy almost the entire route as a downhill ride or hike.

My point is, why in the world do we burn the energy, endure the pain, and expend the time to hike up a mountain when there are so many other practical methods to get to the same destination?

When mountaineer George Mallory was asked why he wanted to climb Mt. Everest his famous reply was, “Because it’s there.”

Is it possible that all of us, as hikers, have a little of that dauntless spirit within us? I believe we do. So, I offer this climb to an impressive view that will give you that feeling of accomplishment at the summit. It isn’t Everest, but it will make you want to give yourself a pat on the back when you reach the top. Plus, it’s only 39 miles away.

Hibriten Mountain Top Trail

Difficulty: Moderate. The out portion is almost all uphill. It gets pretty steep in some sections. The rock-packed roadbed is hard on your feet and ankles.

Shoes: Boots or shoes will work. Make sure you have good tread. If you have something that will provide ankle support, that should be your choice.

Time: Give yourself about three hours. That should allow a little time at the top to explore and get some photos.

Distance/Elevation Gain: We clocked 6.2 miles from the car to the top and back. Elevation gain will equal about 1,000 feet.

Safety: We saw some bicycle tracks and motorized vehicle tracks. There are cell towers at the top so the vehicle tracks were probably from service trucks.

Horses are not allowed on any of the trails discussed for this adventure.

No restrooms at all.

Hydration is an absolute must. Don’t try it if you are not prepared.

Courtesy: This is a private trail, owned by Caldwell County Pathways. They have attempted to provide a worthwhile experience. Please follow the instructions on the signs and help keep this area available to hikers.

We met a few others on the route. One group was hiking the trail for the first time. Another hiker said he hikes the route at least four times a week. All were enjoying the day.

Dogs are allowed and as expected, must be on a leash and owners need to clean after their friends.

HOW TO GET THERE:

Use Google Maps and query, “Hibriten Mountain Parking Lot.” The parking lot is big enough for eight to 10 cars. There is ample signage to show you where to park. The lot is about .2 miles from the gate that designates the actual trailhead. There are almost too many signs that tell you all the rules about the parking area and the trail. My guess is that the neighborhood has complained about the foot traffic and the cars. We were careful to stay on the designated paved road and not wander afield.

THE TRAIL:

From the car, the road goes straight to the gate at the trail entrance. The best directions I can give you are that the entry road is straight and has a slight uphill incline. The “No Trespassing” signs will keep you on the right path. It is a little off-putting at first, but once you pass the trail gate, the signs go away and the route becomes welcoming and easy to follow.

Once you go around the gate, one of the first things that become obvious is the high, thick canopy. There is an abundance of hardwoods and underbrush on both sides of the walk. It will be this way for the entire route. The temperature on our hike day was about 80 degrees, but the canopy provided ample, cooling shade all the way to the top of the mountain.

The incline is fairly steep for .5 miles. At that point, the feel underfoot gets a little more sandy and soft. There is a welcome downhill stretch that leads to about .3 miles of almost level walking. In the summer, don’t expect much of a view until you reach the top. This could be a hike that provides the best views in the winter when the foliage drops away. At about a mile, look to the left. The power easement has cleared a swath to the top of the mountain. High above and far away you can see an old fire tower. That’s where we are headed. Time to suck it up. The easy part is behind us.

As you leave the level part of the trail, the ground beneath gets rockier. The only way I can describe it is, “uncomfortable.” The increased incline and the looseness of the rocks make the walking more unstable. If you don’t normally use a hiking stick or trekking poles, this might be a trip where you make an exception.

The road begins to make several switchbacks. The steepness increases. At several points, you can go to the edge of the roadbed and look almost straight down to see parts of the serpentine path below you. You can see the progress you have made. Use that to boost you spirit because as William Shakespeare said, “What’s past is prologue.” There is more of the same ahead.

After a few more switchbacks you can feel the incline lessen a bit. Even though you can see that there is more climbing ahead, the trail has the feel of ridge running. There is an obvious drop off to the right and a slight falling away to the left.

Now, the path straightens. Still climbing, but more gradually. One last sweep to the left and you can see the top of the fire tower ahead. Very soon, the trees open and there is your payoff on the right; A terrific view of parts of Lenoir and beyond.

There are a few old relics to explore on the top. The towers are gated and allow no passing. In case you can’t guess, that ramp looking thing is a launch for hang-gliders. Possibly your next adventure?

Let your legs rest a little before heading home. Watch your downward steps and the rolling rocks. No need to twist an ankle after the hard part is over.

Now, maybe we know a little of what Mallory was talking about. Maybe that’s why, when on the way home, my wife asked why I wanted to stop in Lenoir and I replied, “Because it’s ice cream.”