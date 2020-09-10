Afield in WNC: Getting underway: Here are some tips to make the learning process faster

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The McDowell News, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Often what you mean is not what is understood.

Last week, in a serious moment, I told my wife I wanted to be cremated. She made me an appointment for next week.

That wasn’t what I meant. So, when I write these articles, I want you to know that I just want to pass along things that might help you in your hiking adventures. If something looks interesting, do a little more research. If you have something to offer please email me at afieldinwnc@charter.net.

With the weather cooling, we can begin to explore some trails that are a little longer and a little more difficult. No matter what level your hiking experience, you need to prepare yourself for any hike you are about to undertake.

Let me give you a little personal bio and tell you why I feel so strongly about safety and preparedness: When I decided that hiking was going to be one of my more serious hobbies, I began to do a little research about each new hike before the trip. That included trails from 3 miles to 10 miles. That later developed to treks of up to 100 miles. Keep in mind, I’m not hard core, I’m just an average hiker. I know many who do much more.