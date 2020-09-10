Afield in WNC: Getting underway: Here are some tips to make the learning process faster

Often what you mean is not what is understood.
Last week, in a serious moment, I told my wife I wanted to be cremated. She made me an appointment for next week.
That wasn’t what I meant. So, when I write these articles, I want you to know that I just want to pass along things that might help you in your hiking adventures. If something looks interesting, do a little more research. If you have something to offer please email me at afieldinwnc@charter.net.
With the weather cooling, we can begin to explore some trails that are a little longer and a little more difficult. No matter what level your hiking experience, you need to prepare yourself for any hike you are about to undertake.
Let me give you a little personal bio and tell you why I feel so strongly about safety and preparedness: When I decided that hiking was going to be one of my more serious hobbies, I began to do a little research about each new hike before the trip. That included trails from 3 miles to 10 miles. That later developed to treks of up to 100 miles. Keep in mind, I’m not hard core, I’m just an average hiker. I know many who do much more.
Because I lived in Southern California, I had access to the Sierra Nevada Mountain range. I was able to hike many trails over 10,000 feet in elevation and even bag a few 14k peaks. To be able to do it, I actually took classes on how to prepare and how to execute a good, safe hike. I even learned how to walk on different surfaces. Did you know that there is a “mountaineer’s rest step?” As my hikes increased in distance, I took classes on wilderness medicine and hypothermia.
The point is, whatever you do, do it well. Not only to talk (and yes, brag a little) about it, but because it will make you physically and mentally strong enough to really enjoy the rewards of your efforts and it will keep you safe.
I should point out that with all the time I have spent on the trail and all the effort I have put into preparing, I have still made some really dumb mistakes. Most were just embarrassing or uncomfortable, but a couple have been serious. Hopefully, you will pick up a tip or two that will prevent you from doing things that will make your trip less enjoyable.
Here are a few tips for day-hiking a new trail:
Clothing
Hiking in McDowell County is always a little tricky because the weather when you start is usually not the same when you finish. Planning what to wear (and I don’t mean “Does my backpack match my shoes?”) is an important part of the hike. Here’s some general information that might help make your day hike a little more comfortable. Start at your skin and work out. Try to think about how good or bad the weather might be during your outing and pick what you think is best. It’s always a guess.
The wicking layer – long underwear top and/or bottom; I like capilene or a similar blend. Silk is good. No cotton.
The insulating layer – sweater, wool, or synthetic fleece; pile jacket, etc.; long pants; no cotton.
The outer shell – waterproof raingear, a top with a hood and bottoms if you like them, coated nylon, Gore-Tex, etc. Here’s a tip: I often carry a heavyweight trash bag so I can cut out a hole for my head and cover myself and my gear in a sudden shower. It’s not rain gear, but it works well for emergencies and it is light.
Warm hat – wool, bunting, or fleece material. I think it’s important to cover the ears – some disagree. A 2008 report in the British Medical Journal estimates that about 7-10 percent of body heat is lost from the head. Also consider a hat or cap with a brim to help with the sun.
Gloves or mittens – plenty of choices here. No cotton. The new light weight ones are very good. I still like leather. First thing I do with a new pair is waterproof them.
Hiking boots – broken-in and water-proofed. For me, foot protection is one of the key elements of the hike. If my feet are wet or uncomfortable, I don’t enjoy the outing. Take time to waterproof your boots. Another trick is to bring small plastic bags to wear over your socks inside your boots if you see that water is going to be a factor. Just for the water crossings, not all the time. Your feet need to breath.
Socks – even on a day hike, an extra pair might make the difference in how much you enjoy the walk. A good method is to wear a thin wicking sock under a thicker wool sock. I have found that this method adds to foot comfort and takes any extra slack out of the boot when I walk.
Fair-weather hiking clothes – hiking shorts, t-shirt, hat for the sun, etc. Cotton is OK. That’s my favorite way to travel. If you know the route, that may be all you need, along with a walking stick or trekking poles. But if you’re not sure of what is ahead, some of the above might be worth considering.
Extra Items
Flashlight – always carry one. Even if you don’t need it for an emergency, you will be surprised at how often you use it to look under rocks or in caves. The new LED versions are light weight and provide ample light.
Whistle – sounds like a funny item in these techy days but it’s small and light weight. When you need to get attention a whistle in the wilderness can heard for long distances.
Food – I always have an extra energy bar stashed away in my pack. It’s not part of the food I have packed for the upcoming hike, just a little something when everything else is gone.
Cell phone – You might not always have a signal but there are so many mapping programs you can download before the hike that this could be a valuable tool. Not to mention the photos. Just be sure to charge the battery before you start on your trip.
Firearms – This is a difficult one. It could take an entire article to explain my point of view. Some factors to consider are training, experience, permits, and why you think you need it. Remember, a 9mm pistol with an 8-15 round magazine will be the single heaviest item in your pack. I tend to not recommend carrying on most hikes.
Reference guide
I recommend you keep a hiking log for reference. It can be a notebook or just a mental reference. If you hike a trail like Snook’s Nose (future article) make a note of how well you hiked and how you felt. Then, when you are out on an easier trail, but you are tiring, you can remind yourself that you conquered much more difficult terrain successfully. In time, you will have a very real understanding of your capabilities. It may give you just the extra boost you need to continue.
Fellow Hikers
I used to like the solemnity of hiking alone. For all those hippy, Zen feelings from the 70’s. As an older adult, I have come to realize how pleasant it is to be among friends. My wife and I are fortunate to have several friends who like to hike. Someone puts out the word and those who can, meet for the hike. Most of the time, the hike leader has researched and knows the trail. All we have to do is follow. If you like more organization, there are many hiking clubs in the western part of the state. Check them out.
Well, next week we get serious. The short trails are going to be hard and the long hikes are going to be longer. As I have often said, we have all this nature around us. For the most part, it’s free. Get ready to explore and have some fun.
