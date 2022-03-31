Afield in WNC: Enjoy your Floridays along the Moss Creek Trail

When the going gets tough, the tough go on vacation. Words to live by.

Most folks can’t understand the stresses of walking a high mountain trail on a pleasant spring morning, then coming home to a cup of coffee and a warm cinnamon bun (made by a local baking artist) and relating the experiences to others. Will the pressure never stop?

When I began to feel over-stressed, I succumbed to the temptation and we headed down to Florida for a few days of relaxation and, yes, hiking.

The good news is that I can offer a pretty interesting adventure this week in case some of you get a chance to spend a few days on the southern coast. We are a little outside the 30-mile zone this week but if you find yourself close to St. Augustine, Fla., with a few hours on your hands, I urge you to find this little hike and enjoy the experience.

Moses Creek White Trail – St. Augustine

Difficulty: Easy. They use a word in describing trails in Florida: “flat.” I had to look it up. It means that you can cover a couple of miles and still hear the little sounds around you because your heart isn’t hammering in your ears.

Shoes: Almost anything you packed for your vacation. I recommend you avoid sandals. Depending on your plans, you could be hiking a few miles, so wear the appropriate shoe. There may be occasional water crossings during your hike.

Time: This route is described as an out-and-back. We hiked 4 miles. There are plenty of side trails. We took about two hours, but it’s up to you.

Distance: If you have time, try to plan on this 4-mile hike. You have several choices to customize your route based on the time you allow for your outdoor adventure. We felt this distance gave us a break from some of the touristy stuff, but didn’t cut into the sight-seeing and foody things we were doing.

Safety: Let’s start with the most important. Be sure to bring and wear, as necessary, a good insect repellent. The only negative feature of the hike was the constant attack from mosquitoes and other tiny bugs.

This area is called a tidal marsh, but don’t let the euphemistic terms fool you. You will be on flat land that is often surrounded by black water.

There is moss hanging from the trees and, at times, you will not be able to see more than a foot or two off the trail because of the dense foliage. I call that a swamp. Stay alert for swamp things like snakes, mosquitoes, and alligators. On our short hike, we saw all three.

The trails are open to horses and bicycles, so be alert. There are portable toilets on the trail. Water is an absolute must. Not only is there heat, the humidity is very noticeable.

Courtesy: We encountered several E-bikes on this route. This was a first for us. I’m not sure if it was the terrain or if they are just getting more popular. I don’t know yet how I feel about sharing the trail with them. They were mostly courteous and watched for us but they were traveling a little faster than I am accustomed. Some of the newer bikes were hard to identify as electric. The riders wore normal biking attire, except the one guy in full leathers, wearing WWII goggles and a chrome helmet.

HOW TO GET THERE:

When you are in St. Augustine, look for the Moses Creek Conservation Area – East Trailhead.

THE TRAIL:

Immediately you will see the trail entrance from the parking area. It is a two-track trail with a hard sand base and is covered in most areas with pine needles. The trail covering and the absolute flatness of the path make this one of the most comfortable surfaces I have ever encountered. This terrain is a perfect fit for the tourist who needs to get away from the traffic for a little while.

This is a conservation area which means all things are conserved. It is truly a natural preserve. I like this area because you get the swamp feel almost immediately. The trails we hiked were wide enough, for the most part, to see anything that might need to be avoided.

The trail begins as a straight-track that leads you under some tall and impressive pine trees. They are not the trees we associate with Christmas, but instead are powerful at the base and do not show a needle canopy until the limbs are high overhead. I am not very good at identifying trees, but I have added some rules of thumb from the University of Florida website: “A handy rule of thumb for telling Florida's pines apart is that pines with names that start with "S" generally have needles grouped in twos. Pines starting with "L" generally have needles grouped in threes. Slash pines, beginning with "SL" have an even distribution of needles in twos and threes”.

Based on that information, I identified the pines as Slash pines (pinus elliottii) and Sand pines (pinus clausa). If you get a chance to hike with friends or family, these are good terms to have handy to impress other hikers as they look up at the majestic trees.

At about .5 miles, the trail that goes straight ahead is gated and the trail you are walking makes a hard turn to the right. We’ll get back to the straight trail in a minute. For now, we head out to the right.

The trail narrows and the ground is covered with pine needles and small leaves that fell during the fall and winter. I walked carefully through this area because of the natural cover the leaves provide for crawling critters. The area is particularly interesting to a visitor because of the Spanish moss that hangs from the large trees, giving the feel of being deep in the swamp.

Spanish moss is interesting because it does not come from Spain and is not moss. It is a bromeliad, a perennial herb in the pineapple family. There is a legend of a Native American princess who lived along the bayou. When she died, her grieving brave hung long locks of her hair from a live oak tree. As the tree also began to grieve, it hung locks of its own. The plant reminded the French settlers of the beards of the Spanish conquistadors, so they called it 'Spanish Beard,' which eventually became Spanish moss.

A little farther and you come to the end of this spur. There is a primitive picnic area here and some terrific views of the Matanzas River. By the way, Matanzas is the Spanish word for massacre. The river is very aptly named, but that is another story.

Now, head back to the main trail. When you get to the intersection, turn right and go around the gate. You will be back on the wide, sandy, two-track. This trail will give you another 2 miles, out and back, with some more views of the river.

Along this portion of the trail are large groupings of Sago palms, which provide some nice photo opportunities. At the end of the path, make your turnaround and head back to the car.

I know this adventure will not be for everyone, but if you happen to get the chance to go to this area, give it a try. You will feel like you are far from humankind but can rest assured that you are only 5 miles from a great fried haddock sandwich.