Afield in WNC: Clear Creek Trail offers life in the not-so-fast lane

All things are relative based on your point of view.

I’m reminded of the story of two snails who were able to climb upon the back of a tortoise. Once they were on their precarious perch, the tortoise began to move. When he felt the movement, one snail turned to the other with unbridled excitement in his voice and said, “Hold on Fred. Here we go!”

When I relay my opinion of a particular route, I try to be as objective as I can. The problem is it doesn’t take very much to make me happy. Just being out on the trail is already a plus. Often, I can’t wait to get home to share the adventure with you so that some of you can enjoy it with me.

I say all this in my defense because this week my offering is just a plain old walk in the woods. There are some nice lake views and a small waterfall at the end, but the bottom line is, this trip will provide you with a very typical western North Carolina experience…and I loved every minute of it. I hope you will try this one. You’ll get some good exercise and still be within the 30-mile travel zone.

Clear Creek Trail

Difficulty: Moderate with a few steeper inclines.

Shoes: I recommend the ankle support of a boot, but a good hiking shoe will work quite well. There are steep spots and several small water crossings.

Time: Expect to spend at least three hours if you follow the route I offer. This is a pretty straightforward trail. You won’t need a lot of extra time to see the sights. Plan on a nose-down hike in the woods.

Distance/Elevation: 5 miles out and back. Elevation gain is a little over 800 feet.

Safety: This is an old trail with rocks and roots. Nothing new, but the steepness in a few areas and the tendency of the rocks to roll underfoot can create some unsteady hiking.

Expect to see horses and possibly a bike or two. If you do encounter a biker on a downhill run (which I believe will be a rare occasion) there will be enough room to stand aside.

There are well-maintained portable toilets at the trailhead.

Take water and a snack. The turnaround area will provide you with a great place to take in the forest sounds and smells while you have that peanut butter sandwich.

Courtesy: I think that you will be fine if you remember your trail protocols. Just remember that we, as hikers, have the least amount of right-of-way. Let all the others pass and give them room.

HOW TO GET THERE:

The very best way I found is to use Google Maps and query, “South Mountains State Park, Clear Creek Access.”

Don’t let the South Mountains part mislead you. This area is just south of the town of Morganton. I tried my trail app, which was AllTrails this week, and it was less than adequate. You may need to spend a little map time on this one before you head out.

Another point of reference is the Broughton Hospital Reservoir. Part of the hike will take you to and around part of that body of water.

THE TRAIL:

The parking area is small, but it is paved and seems to be large enough to handle hikers and folks who come to fish along the shore of the reservoir.

Once you park, the entrance is obvious. There is a nice gravel road that leads to the water, and the signage leaves no doubt as to the trail direction. There is an excellent interpretive sign just to the right of the entrance. You will find several routes to consider for future trips.

Once you pass the gate, follow the gravel road while you are looking up at the earthen dam. A slight turn to the left and a short, comfortable climb will have you standing on the levee and admiring the view of the lake.

From the levee, you will see the trail marker that indicates Clear Creek Trail to the left and Lake View Trail to the right. I recommend you take the Lake View Trail to the right. This lower trail will start you off on a fairly level route through the trees and along the edge of the water. There are numerous lake views to enjoy. This should be a sunny, spring or summer walk to get the full benefits of the route. The clay soil base of the trail ahead does not lend itself to a wet-weather hike.

At about .4 miles, the winding path along the lake will come to a fork. The stream crossing ahead will lead you around the backside of the lake. If you take the turn to the left and avoid the crossing, you will join the Clear Creek Trail and start your ascent.

The climb is very gentle at first. You will hear the creek playing along on your right. There are occasional glimpses of the creek, but your main focus needs to be on the trail. Initially, it is very comfortable underfoot. A light carpet of pine needles and a few leaves left over from last year make this a very enjoyable atmosphere. From the lake to the top of the route, the canopy overhead is lush. You will experience very little walking in direct sunlight.

Soon, you will move to the left and the creek falls away as you begin to climb. I never felt that the trail was uncomfortable as the incline increased, but I did have to stop for breath once in a while. As you leave the riparian forest and climb into the larger North Carolina hardwoods, you will see the tops of ridges above you, but the trail never takes you high enough to see the other side. Your job for the next 30 minutes or so is to climb.

At about 1.6 miles, the path begins to level a little and a nice downward slope will give you a few moments of rest. The trees and low-lying shrubs are much greener than they were on the lower portion of the path.

In a short time, you will cross a small stream. Look and listen off to your left side. For some, this small waterfall might be the payoff. I thought it was nice and provided a great background for our selfies, but the payoff for me on this hike was the ability to climb the hill with the right folks around me and just enjoy being there.

For those of you who need closure, go past the waterfall, and make another short climb up the hillside. The path here starts to be a little overgrown. You can still see the trail, but be cautious of crawling critters. In about a tenth of a mile, a sign stands in the middle of the trail that says, “End of Trail.”

I hike a lot. I don’t often need a sign in the trail to tell me I’m at the end. But I’ll take it. This is the turnaround. Time to cruise back down the long hill and out to the car. I like to take my time on the downhill. The leaves and rocks are a little unsteady, plus, I can relax in the fact that I have completed the hard part. Time now to enjoy the woods, the sun and the fresh air.

An interesting aspect of this route is that you will almost automatically take a different trail home than you came in on. Remember when we turned right on the Lake View Trail? Now we are ending back at the same spot but we have hiked the Clear Creek Trail back to the end.

I never did hear what happened to the two snails, but Glenn Frey, Joe Walsh and the late Don Henley of The Eagles, would probably say they were enjoying, “Life in the fast lane.”