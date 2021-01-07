Afield in WNC: Buffalo Creek Park: Taking the good with the bad

One of the purposes of a weekly trail article is to keep you encouraged and help you to find new adventures.
In no small way, it also makes me get out and explore so I can offer something new each week.
Often, just for the fun of the hike, I read a little article or hear something from a friend and blindly head out to the trail. That method has worked for everything else I have done in life so why wouldn’t it work for hiking?
The downside is you’re going to get a lemon once in a while. You can see where this is headed. I didn’t much care for this trail for the average hiker. So, here’s the most neutral account I can give you for this one.
Buffalo Creek Park Loop – Lake Lure
Difficulty: Moderate. The rating is based on the altitude gain. The trail is smooth and comfortable under foot and wide enough to pass or be passed.
Shoes: A good, lightweight hiking or running shoe will serve you well.
Time: This is a loop trail. We took about two hours to complete the loop. Most of that time was spent on the uphill climb.
Distance/Elevation: Total distance about four miles. Elevation gain is about 1,000 feet.
Safety: There is no question about it. This is a bike trail. I learned, after the hike, that this trail was built for bike recreation. Expect to see bikers, and plenty of them, probably coming down at a fairly high rate of speed.
Here’s the good news. On some days, hikers will go counterclockwise on the loop and bikers will go clockwise. On other specific days, the routes are reversed. Which means, as a hiker, you are always facing the oncoming bike traffic. The bikers we met were very aware of others on the trail and were courteous. The trail is wide enough for two-way traffic.
There are no restroom facilities. Not at the trail parking area. Not anywhere on the trail. Be prepared.
Courtesy: As I said, lots of bikes. All were pleasant and aware of others who were using the trail. The alternate hiking-biking system works quite well.
Everyone we met had a mask, but most were not wearing them. No need. Plenty of room. Just be sure to take one.
HOW TO GET THERE:
The trail is located in Lake Lure. It will take you less than an hour to get there if you are starting in Marion. Google Maps and trail apps will recognize the location as Buffalo Creek Park Loop. You can also check your maps for Buffalo Creek Road in Lake Lure. The trail parking is well marked and just off the road.
The parking area has room for no more than eight vehicles so, if a weekday trip is possible for you, that would certainly be my recommendation.
THE TRAIL:
From the parking area the trail is obvious. It is a nice, wide, gravel trail leading past the map board and heading down along the creek.
In a very short distance, you will see a very well-marked trail sign pointing up the hillside. My GPS app wasn’t giving me correct information on this trail, so I had to rely on the signage.
Once you see the trail sign, you will leave the gravel path and start your climb on the dirt trail. Soon you will come to the fork in the trail. There is a sign there that tells you which direction to hike depending on the day you are there. I really like this method when hiking a loop trail that is shared with bicycle traffic.
The day we hiked, we took the trail to the left. After the trail split, you start the climb.
If you want to get in some cardio, this will get a great workout for you. The problem I have with the trail is that it is pretty much cardio only. I guess that there must be at least 100 switchbacks on the trail. In fact, as I learned, the trail is designed to give mountain bikers an opportunity to practice their skills on the many turns.
As a hiker, I see a switchback trail as a method to get to the top without making straight climbs up the mountain. The curves protect the terrain from erosion and make the climb easier on the legs.
This trail, however, offers numerous turns when one or two would do the job. Basically, the attraction of the trail is the switchbacks, not the trail itself.
The trail takes you up the mountain and then down the mountain then back up again, and so on. The scenery doesn’t change much since you are basically walking in the same general area.
When you reach the top of the loop there is a small kiosk with a map of other trails that are available from that location. The kiosk also has a small bell which reminded me of hikes I have taken in Europe where the summit had a cow bell for the hiker to ring victoriously. While at the summit, look to the west for a view of Lake Lure.
After the summit where you ring the bell and get a selfie of the group, it’s time to complete the loop by heading home. Remember, don’t go back the way you came because you still have to travel in the direction opposite the flow of the bike traffic.
Near the end of the loop, we stopped to allow two other hikers to catch up with us. I wanted to get their opinion of the trail. A man and a woman, visiting from Ohio, both appearing to be in their mid-20s agreed with our assessment of the trail. They gave the trail a rating of 2 on a scale of 1 to 5. Great for bikers and a good workout, but not as interesting for hikers.
Unfortunately, since they were from Ohio, the young woman had praise for Ohio State in their last football game. One of my hiking buddies, a Clemson alum, had to be physically restrained. We felt it was the best diplomatic move … plus she might have hurt him.
Just be aware of the type of trail you are hiking, and you might really enjoy this one. Good or bad, you’re still under the big sky and enjoying the fresh air.