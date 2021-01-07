Afield in WNC: Buffalo Creek Park: Taking the good with the bad

As a hiker, I see a switchback trail as a method to get to the top without making straight climbs up the mountain. The curves protect the terrain from erosion and make the climb easier on the legs.

This trail, however, offers numerous turns when one or two would do the job. Basically, the attraction of the trail is the switchbacks, not the trail itself.

The trail takes you up the mountain and then down the mountain then back up again, and so on. The scenery doesn’t change much since you are basically walking in the same general area.

When you reach the top of the loop there is a small kiosk with a map of other trails that are available from that location. The kiosk also has a small bell which reminded me of hikes I have taken in Europe where the summit had a cow bell for the hiker to ring victoriously. While at the summit, look to the west for a view of Lake Lure.

After the summit where you ring the bell and get a selfie of the group, it’s time to complete the loop by heading home. Remember, don’t go back the way you came because you still have to travel in the direction opposite the flow of the bike traffic.