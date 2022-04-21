Afield in WNC: A trek along the inviting Warren Wilson River Trail

Confucius said, “Time flows away like the water in the river.”

I offer this one with the suggestion that you relax and let time flow away as you explore along the edge of the Swannanoa River as it passes through the land owned by Warren Wilson College.

This new, self-imposed challenge of finding trails within a 30-mile radius of downtown Marion has begun to lead to some very interesting and, for the most part, very enjoyable adventures.

Once again, we’re off for an afternoon adventure rather than a full-day hike. Those will come soon enough. I have plenty of lung punishers in the hopper but I think I must be going through some contemplative phase of life because I am really enjoying these more leisurely strolls that highlight the beauty of the wilderness that surrounds us. This is my attempt to pull you into that phase with me. I hope you enjoy this one.

Warren Wilson River Trail - Swannanoa

Difficulty: Easy, with a caution; not much elevation change, but careful foot placement is required. This is a true river trail with an abundance of roots that can catch a foot and quickly introduce your nose to the ground.

Shoes: A hiking shoe will work, but I prefer a boot because of the frequent damp to muddy spots along the route.

Time: You can hike it in two hours or you can explore, play along the river, and splash a few rocks, which will take at least three hours.

Distance: Total distance, out and back, is about 5 miles.

Safety: There were no signs prohibiting bicycles but the locals we questioned along the way said that bikes take another route. Definitely no horses.

Just watch for those roots. The rest of the trail should not present any problems.

There are several portable toilets at the trailhead. There is a small park just before the trail begins. There may be running water restrooms there. I didn’t take the time to explore the park.

Courtesy: Everyone we met on the trail was friendly and almost anxious to tell us about how great the area was and how the college works to provide a pleasant and clean trail. More than one group wanted me to know that, although these are dog-friendly trails, pets must be leashed and cleaned after.

At two different locations, we met hikers who stopped to help us with our navigation and to understand our surroundings. I’ll mention them again a little later.

HOW TO GET THERE:

If you use Google Maps, query Charles D. Owen Park. If you drive to that location, you will have no trouble finding the trail. Distance from Marion is a little over 28 miles.

Otherwise, from Marion, take I-40 W toward Asheville to exit 59. Turn right at the top of the ramp and head toward Swannanoa. At NC 70, turn left and pass the Ingles on your left. Very soon, make a hard right turn onto Riverwood Rd. Follow Riverwood until it ends in a “T” at Bee Tree Road. Turn Left. Stay on Bee Tree for about 2.5 miles. You will see a small white church on the left with a pronounced steeple. Immediately you cross a small bridge. There is a sign on the left that says, “Charles D. Owen Park.” You will think you are pulling into a commercial truck loading dock but make the left turn and follow the road past the trucking company, past a park area on the right, and on to the last parking spots. The trail starts there.

THE TRAIL:

From your parking spot, the trail is wide and sandy. Initially, you will be on a walking path that circles a small pond. Very soon, you will see the beginning of a dirt path through the grass to the right. It leads to a small wooden footbridge. Now, the trail begins.

The base of the trail is sandy, as you would expect a river trail to be. It is very comfortable underfoot and easy to navigate. The river is now on your left. In about two-tenths of a mile, the trail will offer two paths. As you look ahead over a large field, the path to the right is a very gentle uphill climb and is very well established. Because of the obvious, well-used condition of the route, we headed right. After climbing about a third of a mile, we encountered the first helpful hiker who confirmed our suspicions that we were on the wrong trail. Before we headed back we made note of this trail to explore at a later date.

When we returned to the original trail-split location, we took the path ahead to the river. So, the correct route when you are facing the large field is to the left, and passes by a pump house on your right.

Probably because of the time of year and the weather conditions of the past few days, the Swannanoa River was pristine. The water was clear and bubbled along, on our left, for the entire hike out to the turnaround point. We stopped several times just to look into the deep pools. The river had just been stocked with trout.

The main trail is obvious. There are a few spurs off to the left and to the right. If you mistakenly take one of the spurs, don’t worry, they are short and a quick return to the main route is easy.

During the hike, we found several locations where the water level of the river had been much higher. When the flow receded, small ponds were left behind and had created little ecosystems of their own. If you gave yourself enough time, stop to investigate the plants and animals that are existing in their own little worlds. I think you will find it fascinating how each area has its own personality.

At one point, we met another hiker who was there to take soil samples and monitor certain growth patterns in one of the isolated areas. She was a student from Warren Wilson and had a lot to tell us about the area. When I asked her what she was doing, she went into great technical detail to explain her project. We wished her well and as we walked away, I realized I didn’t understand a single thing she said.

At about a mile into the hike you will encounter one of the more interesting things you will ever see on a trail. The trail moves through a forest of bamboo. Although hiking through a bamboo forest has never been on my bucket list, I think this was a real treat and worth the entire trip. The area is beautiful. Some of the grass stalks were at least 4 inches in diameter. For me, this was the payoff.

After you pass through the bamboo, the trail will take you under the bridge at Warren Wilson Road. Another winding mile or so to the turnaround point. Now, back the way you came. Take your time on this one and enjoy the river and the flora and fauna along its banks.

If you worked up an appetite, there are several good eateries in the small town of Swannanoa. They range from a very good barbeque place to a small coffee shop with the best scones I have ever had. I can make that claim because, trust me, I’ve had a few scones.