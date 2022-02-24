Afield in WNC: A road with no name

Once you are at about .3 miles, the trail flattens a little. Now it starts to gently roll for about 2 miles. A couple of gentle turns and you can see the mountains to the west and the valley that holds Lake James. This view will not be available during the spring and summer months. The sparseness of foliage makes this a particularly interesting hike in the winter.

At about a mile, the canopy opens along the road so you can see Bald Knob ahead and above you. Keep it in mind for a future long hike. We have explored Bald Knob from another direction. If you choose to climb from this side of the mountain, plan for an exhausting hike and maybe a little bush-whacking. For today, another mile and a half to the turnaround.

At the 2-mile mark, the trail gets decidedly steeper. It is still a two-track road, but the landscape gets tougher. We decided to climb enough to get some good landscape photos and make the overall outing a 5-miler. This last half-mile is the toughest part of the trip. Pretty steep going up and a little loose underfoot on the way back down. The rocks in the road are rollers. What looks to be a safe step can put you on your backside very rapidly. I speak from experience.