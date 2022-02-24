Afield in WNC: A road with no name

We’re always looking for a new trail.
Often, I get a tip from another hiker then follow up with online research. I have a lot of maps and apps to consult when we know we are going to explore a certain area. This week, I offer a hike that we found by chance. We decided to stop and try an opening into the forest that we saw while we were headed to another destination.
The hardest part of this hike will be trying to impart to you how to get to the trailhead. I could not find it on any of my trail apps. There are no trail names and very few markers to help me get you there. This week, we’re not actually hiking a trail; this is an unnamed Forest Service road.
I have discovered that there are numerous, unnamed Forest Service roads in Western North Carolina that can offer excellent hiking experiences. I can almost hear some of you slapping your forehead and saying, “How could he not already know that?” I have to say that now that I have discovered these roads, I am fascinated with the many routes they offer us.
The Forest Service website clearly defines the purpose of the roads: “They provide access for resource protection and for commercial activities or public uses such as timber harvesting, recreation outfitting, mining, and grazing. In addition, the system provides access for recreational activities such as hunting, fishing, skiing, bird watching, camping, hiking, and driving for pleasure.”
Most of the roads go through hunting lands so you will need to be aware of the hunting seasons that will impact the area you are hiking or will help you decide when you want to hike the route. Here is the website for checking on season dates and effected areas: http://www.ncwildlife.org/Hunting/SeasonsLimits.aspx
A common characteristic of the roads is that they mostly go through more isolated areas so you may not want to hike alone. So, get the gang together, do a little research, and plan to have an enjoyable outing.
Unnamed Forest Service Road off Lake James Road
Difficulty: Moderate incline. The entire route is wide and easy to hike.
Shoes: I recommend a good hiking boot. The trail has small rocks that make the thick, wide platform of a good boot much more comfortable.
Time: Most of the FS routes are going to be out-and-back configurations so the distance and time will be up to you. We made this a 5-mile adventure which took a little less than two hours.
Distance: Looks like you could make this a comfortable 6 miles out and back, or it could be an all-day hike with a climb to the top of Bald Knob. We’ll discuss that part later. We decided to make the turn at 2.5 miles, which made it a 5-mile outing.
Safety: The incline is moderate. It is primarily uphill until you get to the turnaround. The loose, small rocks can make it a little tricky. I didn’t see it as anything serious but just be aware.
No close restroom facilities at all, so be prepared.
Of course, water is a must. The day we hiked, the temperature on the trail was in the low 70s. Not bad for a February day. If you take your dog, be sure to carry plenty of water to share. These are not great trails to let your pet run free. You might be hiking through some more difficult terrain with steep drop-offs on the side of the road. Our friends kept their dog on a leash and he had some great fun.
I strongly recommend you hike with others. There is safety in numbers.
Courtesy: We saw one bicyclist coming down the trail. For courtesy and safety reasons, give them plenty of room. We were the only hikers on the trail.
When we saw and decided to hike this trail, we met a hunter who was at the gate. He had just returned from surveying a future hunt. We were able to get a great deal of information about the area in general and this route specifically. As I have said in the past, these encounters help a great deal in planning our hikes in unfamiliar territory.
HOW TO GET THERE:
This is the hard part. From Marion, get on Hankins Road or Yancey Road and head east until you get on Lake James Road. Now, head east with the lake on your right until you pass the right turn that would take you to the Bear Creek Marina. Once you pass the entrance to the marina, go about a mile until the road begins to climb and makes a hard, sweeping curve to the right. As you come around the curve, there is a large sign on the right that advertises Bear Cliff homesites. The parking area will be immediately on the left. The area is large enough to park about four cars and you will see the brown Forest Service gate. Another way to verify that you are at the right spot is to find a telephone pedestal with the numbers L1033-P86 on it.
THE TRAIL:
Don’t let the closed gate be a deterrent. Look for the label on the gate post that tells you that foot or horse traffic is allowed. You will not be trespassing on private property.
As you go around the gate, the road lies before you. Initially, the route is straight and climbs at a very pleasant uphill angle. You can see the wall of pines on either side of the trail. The ground is pleasant underfoot, and is quite comfortable for the initial ascent. Up ahead, you can see the first gentle turn to the left.
Once you are at about .3 miles, the trail flattens a little. Now it starts to gently roll for about 2 miles. A couple of gentle turns and you can see the mountains to the west and the valley that holds Lake James. This view will not be available during the spring and summer months. The sparseness of foliage makes this a particularly interesting hike in the winter.
At about a mile, the canopy opens along the road so you can see Bald Knob ahead and above you. Keep it in mind for a future long hike. We have explored Bald Knob from another direction. If you choose to climb from this side of the mountain, plan for an exhausting hike and maybe a little bush-whacking. For today, another mile and a half to the turnaround.
At the 2-mile mark, the trail gets decidedly steeper. It is still a two-track road, but the landscape gets tougher. We decided to climb enough to get some good landscape photos and make the overall outing a 5-miler. This last half-mile is the toughest part of the trip. Pretty steep going up and a little loose underfoot on the way back down. The rocks in the road are rollers. What looks to be a safe step can put you on your backside very rapidly. I speak from experience.
After the initial steep down climb, the way home is gentle and extremely pleasant. These roads are everywhere. I plan to offer a few more over the course of the year. I thoroughly enjoyed the entire hike but a couple of walkers in the group thought the lack of technical hiking made it a little boring. I once met a guy who didn’t like coconut cream pie so I guess everything is subject to individual preferences. Even if you think this one is a little dull, I still think you will enjoy the fresh air and quiet trail at least once. This outing is close to home and the time investment is small, so give it a try.