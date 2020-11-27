A truckload of memories: Gary Millard's '65 Ford F-100

Note: The McDowell News is featuring a weekly series highlighting some of the county's custom and/or classic vehicles. If you'd like to see your car featured (for free, of course) contact Marty Queen at dqueen@mcdowellnews.com or 559-4053.

Name: Gary Millard

Community where you live: Montford Cove

Make and Model: 1965 Ford F-100

When and how did you acquire the car?

In 1965, my dad had a barber shop in Forest City and he purchased a Ford F-100 from the local Ford dealership for $2,200 brand new. It became a part of our small family.

Every Sunday when the weather was nice, my sister and mom and dad and I went cruising through the many country roads in surrounding counties. My dad even put a camper cover on it when we went to campgrounds.

The details:

The truck has the original 352 cubic inch V8, transmission and color.

Do you have a fun or interesting story about the vehicle?