A truckload of memories: Gary Millard's '65 Ford F-100

Note: The McDowell News is featuring a weekly series highlighting some of the county's custom and/or classic vehicles. If you'd like to see your car featured (for free, of course) contact Marty Queen at dqueen@mcdowellnews.com or 559-4053.
Name: Gary Millard
Community where you live: Montford Cove
Make and Model: 1965 Ford F-100
When and how did you acquire the car?
In 1965, my dad had a barber shop in Forest City and he purchased a Ford F-100 from the local Ford dealership for $2,200 brand new. It became a part of our small family.
Every Sunday when the weather was nice, my sister and mom and dad and I went cruising through the many country roads in surrounding counties. My dad even put a camper cover on it when we went to campgrounds.
The details:
The truck has the original 352 cubic inch V8, transmission and color.
Do you have a fun or interesting story about the vehicle?
Sadly, my dad passed away at the early age of 52. It took me a very long time to even drive the truck because he was so attached to it. Strangely, when he passed away, the truck started having a lot of mechanical problems, so I parked it in my uncle’s barn in Bostic where it sat for nearly 25 years.
One fall day my sister Cathy told me I needed to restore our old truck. So, 50 years later, with a lot of hard work and money and locating parts, it slowly came back together.
What do you love about it?
It helps me remember great memories from back when my family was alive and times were somewhat slower and simpler. Every time I see the old truck back in good shape, I can see my dad’s smile.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!