A new beginning: Students, staff impressed with Old Fort Elementary

The 2020-2021 school year has been one of change for students in McDowell County due to COVID-19. But for students at Old Fort Elementary, another big change has been walking into a brand new school.

During a tour by a McDowell News reporter last week, youngsters said some of their favorite parts of the school were the new gym, the library, the cafeteria and, surprisingly enough, the stairs. The students are not the only ones impressed. Staff members are pleased with their new accommodations.

“So much space — the community has been waiting a long time for this,” said Monica Elliott, a substitute teacher at Old Fort Elementary.

“The space is amazing, and the functionality of everything,” said third-grade teacher Amanda Spivey.

The new building not only embodies the start of something new for the students, but for the community of Old Fort as well.