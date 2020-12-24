A Community Responds: McDowell faces the COVID-19 pandemic

The year 2020 will go down in history as a year unlike any other chiefly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For many people, it is a year that they would just soon forget and quickly put behind them.
Here in McDowell County, local people, agencies and organizations rose to meet the immense challenges posed by COVID-19. The pandemic continues and the devastating impact from it is from over. But McDowell County’s people can look back with pride at how we have come together and respond to the coronavirus.
The year started off like any other with all kinds of special events scheduled throughout 2020. New businesses like the Feisty Goldfish opened their doors and the McDowell Chamber of Commerce held its annual banquet at the Municipal Event Center.
But by the middle of March, the COVID-19 pandemic had become a reality throughout the world and the United States. McDowell County was no exception.
During the regular March meeting, the McDowell County Commissioners were first briefed on COVID-19 and how it could impact the local community.
“It’s all in the news and people want to know what McDowell County is doing to be prepared for the coronavirus,” said Commission Chairman David Walker at the time.
County officials first heard from Health Director Karen Powell of the Foothills Health District that serves McDowell and Rutherford counties. Powell said her department has been working on the best possible responses to this disease. “We are working on this and we do have a plan,” said Powell to the commissioners in March. “We are responding to this like the flu.”
After hearing from Powell, the commissioners next heard a report from Lt. Johnsie Parker, community paramedic with McDowell EMS. She said McDowell EMS had been working on this health problem since the beginning of the year.
“Since January, when news of an unknown coronavirus was identified in China, McDowell County Emergency Services began monitoring and preparing for this emerging virus now known as COVID 19,” stated Assistant Program Director Adrienne Jones in March. “On Jan. 22, we created our initial EMS response plan for COVID-19 that focused on protecting our employees, first responders, and the community. By early February, the McDowell County 911 began asking COVID-19 related travel questions in attempt to identify suspect COVID-19 cases prior to emergency personnel arriving at the scene. These initial preparations and response plans continue to change as more and more information about this virus becomes available. We are currently following the ‘High Consequence Pathogens’ protocol that was set forth by the state of North Carolina. This protocol has procedures for both for 911 centers and EMS response personnel to ensure a well-coordinated response.”
Emergency and health officials established drive-thru testing sites so folks could be tested for COVID-19. They also responded to the outbreaks at facilities where people live together such as nursing homes, the county jail and the Marion Correctional Institution.
For example, they worked the outbreaks at Deer Park Health and Rehabilitation and Autumn Care where both staff members and residents have been affected with COVID-19. At Deer Park, multiple tents along with a shower/bathroom trailer were placed outside the facility to allow for proper decontamination of staff once their shift ends. A generator was set up to power the shower trailer. Triage tents were set up at Mission Hospital McDowell in anticipation of caring for COVID-19 patients.
Local governments and organizations had to change how they conduct business. The McDowell County Board of Commissioners ceased holding meetings in the small and confined boardroom of the County Administration Building. Instead, the commissioners held outdoor meetings at the Jubilee Arbor at the Carson House or in the larger conference room at the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center.
For a time, the County Administration Building was closed to the public and many county employees were allowed to work from home.
The Marion City Council held meetings with the mayor and council members participating virtually from remote locations. The Marion City Hall and other city facilities remain closed to the general public. City residents had to pay their bills online, over the phone or use the drive-thru window.
The Old Fort Board of Aldermen held meetings where the members of the public had to wait outside the Town Hall and be called in when it was their turn to speak.
Local organizations such as the Rotary Club of Marion started holding their meetings on Zoom and that practice continues today.
Needless to say, all of the special events for 2020 such as the WNC Bigfoot Festival and the Mountain Glory Festival were cancelled. No Fourth of July or Christmas parades were held this year in McDowell County. Indoor events at Historic Carson House and the Mountain Gateway Museum did not take place.
The COVID-19 pandemic also emphasized the enormous need for the Foothills Food Hub. Like so many other communities, McDowell has many people who are not sure how they will get their next meal The devastating economic impact from the pandemic made even more people food insecure. The community came together to feed the hungry. Long lines of vehicles waited to get food from the Hub and numerous volunteers were there to assist.
The McDowell Senior Center also had to change how it fed people. For years, the elderly would come to the Senior Center for their daily meals. But now, the Senior Center had to adapt by bringing boxes of food to the older residents of McDowell.
2020 was an election year, pandemic or not. Like their colleagues throughout the state, the McDowell County Board of Elections had to implement special measures so voters could make their choices safely. And like many people across the nation, McDowell voters set a record when it came to early voting turnout. On the first day of early voting, a long line of people waited around the Board of Elections office in Marion so they could cast their ballots. A similar scenario existed in Old Fort.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, extra precautions were taken at both locations for early voting. Members of the public were asked to use hand sanitizer when they arrive. Election workers wore face masks, face shields and gloves. Masks were available for voters, if they wanted one. There was blue tape in the buildings in Marion and Old Fort to represent the 6 feet apart of social distancing. The voting booths were disinfected between each voter, and individual one-time use pens are given to each voter, instead of “I voted” stickers. Plexiglas shields were in place for protection of the voters and the poll workers.
The same measures were in effect for Election Day at all 17 precincts in McDowell County.
As the situation worsened, local leaders such as Marion Mayor Steve Little strongly encouraged local residents to wear face masks to slow down the spread of COVID-19.
In August, Marion Little issued a Mayoral Order Mandate that required every person in Marion to do these two simple things when in public: (1) Wear a face mask, and (2) Stay six feet apart. Do this on sidewalks, inside businesses and offices, and anywhere you gather. The mandate began in Marion on Friday, Aug. 7 at 8 a.m. and shall remain effect until terminated with a subsequent mayoral order.
There is no enforcement mechanism for this mandate. The mayor didn’t instructing the Marion Police Department to arrest or issue a citation to anyone who does not comply.
“So why do I bother to issue the mandate with no enforcement system? I do it to reinforce the importance of looking out for each other. I’m expecting all our people to show basic human decency toward each other. Everyone in Marion is now called out to show concern and compassion for others. As mayor, I’m telling you...but I’m not making you. It’s up to you to do it…”
“Do your part. Show concern for others. Cooperate for something that is bigger than you and that will help everybody. It’s actually pretty simple: Honor the mandate. When you are in public in Marion, Wear a face mask and stay six feet apart.”
To further encourage the wearing of face masks, the city of Marion, the Foothills Health District and the McDowell Emergency Management started the “Be a Hero” campaign, which shows local leaders wearing their masks.
One young McDowell resident expressed it this way. “The economy was a factor to where I couldn’t go anywhere,” said Tyler Allison, volunteer helper at McDowell High. “However, I’m happy for my health. I have been wearing a mask to keep others as well as myself safe.”
Despite these efforts, McDowell County’s numbers continue to climb. As of Christmas Eve, McDowell has 2,779 total positive cases. There have been 29,870 tests conducted, 26,946 negative results and 145 tests are pending results. At the time of the latest report, there are 419 individuals in quarantine and 2,315 out of quarantine. McDowell’s 14-day positivity rate is 18.80% and is now a red county in the statewide County Alert System. To date, 45 people in McDowell have died of COVID-19, according to a news release.
This month, the newly developed COVID vaccine from Pfizer has been administered to front-line workers and the Moderna vaccine is on its way. But it will take time for our community and the rest of the nation to recover from the effects of the COVID pandemic.
Throughout it all, Emergency Services Director William Kehler has been a guiding force in how our community has responded to the situation. He probably said it best.
“2020 has been a really difficult year for so many people,” said Kehler to The McDowell News. “Each day, I think about the families and friends who have lost loved ones to COVID-19. While vaccines are on the horizon, we must continue to take every precaution possible to protect ourselves and our neighbors from this highly contagious virus. December has been another record month for new positives and the rate of increase is extremely concerning.
“Making vaccines available to each person who wants one will be the largest logistical mission our county has ever faced. Personnel continue to work seven days a week to manage and respond to this incident. I'm extremely proud and thankful for each agency that has worked tirelessly during this pandemic to serve and protect others. Wearing a mask is a selfless act that protects your family, neighbors and helps keep our local businesses open. Please do your part as we all want this pandemic to end.”