A Community Responds: McDowell faces the COVID-19 pandemic

The year 2020 will go down in history as a year unlike any other chiefly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For many people, it is a year that they would just soon forget and quickly put behind them.

Here in McDowell County, local people, agencies and organizations rose to meet the immense challenges posed by COVID-19. The pandemic continues and the devastating impact from it is from over. But McDowell County’s people can look back with pride at how we have come together and respond to the coronavirus.

The year started off like any other with all kinds of special events scheduled throughout 2020. New businesses like the Feisty Goldfish opened their doors and the McDowell Chamber of Commerce held its annual banquet at the Municipal Event Center.

But by the middle of March, the COVID-19 pandemic had become a reality throughout the world and the United States. McDowell County was no exception.

During the regular March meeting, the McDowell County Commissioners were first briefed on COVID-19 and how it could impact the local community.

“It’s all in the news and people want to know what McDowell County is doing to be prepared for the coronavirus,” said Commission Chairman David Walker at the time.