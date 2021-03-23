77th person in McDowell dies from COVID-19 complications

The McDowell County Health Department reported Tuesday that one additional McDowell resident had died of COVID-19 and three more McDowell people have tested positive.

The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 4,881 positive cases. There have been 41,824 tests conducted, 36,890 negative results and 73 tests are pending results. At the time of Tuesday’s report, there were 48 individuals in quarantine, 4,736 out of quarantine and 77 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 7%, according to a news release.

"COVID-19 transmission continues throughout our county," the health department said in the latest release. "Please continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash your hands frequently. These small steps can make a great impact in the fight against COVID-19 in our community."

Vaccine supplies continue to be limited across the state. Health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, people who are 65 and older, frontline essential Workers and adults at higher risk for exposure and adults at increased risk of severe illness can make their appointment by calling the Vaccine Hotline (English and Spanish) at 828-803-4552, Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

McDowell County Vaccine doses administered:

• First doses: 10,232