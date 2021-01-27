60th person in McDowell dies from COVID complications

The McDowell County Health Department reported Wednesday that 17 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and another person has died.

The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 4,169 positive cases. There have been 36,438 tests conducted, 32,102 negative results and 167 tests are pending results. At the time of Wednesday’s report, there were 328 individuals in quarantine, 3,781 out of quarantine and 60 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 19.6%, according to a news release.

"COVID-19 continues to pose a significant threat to our community," the statement said. "Please do your part to prevent additional spread of the virus by wearing a mask, waiting six feet apart, avoiding gatherings, and washing your hands often. These simple steps help protect you, your family, neighbors, and our local businesses. McDowell Emergency Services and the McDowell County Health Department would like to thank the public for their patience with vaccination scheduling."