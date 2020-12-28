58 additional McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19; Christmas surge still awaits

The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 58 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

This means there are a total number of 2,890 positive cases in McDowell County. There have been 30,135 tests conducted, 27,227 negative results and 18 tests are pending results. At the time of Monday’s report, there were 433 individuals in quarantine, 2,411 out of quarantine and 46 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 22.7%, according to a news release.

“Widespread community transmission continues throughout McDowell County,” stated Public Health Director Karen Powell. “The number of positive cases continues to rise and we won’t see the repercussions from Christmas gatherings for another 7-10 days. Please be safe, wear a mask, avoid all gatherings, and take care of each other. Continue to get tested if you have been exposed, quarantine at home away from others if you are positive or live with a positive, and consider getting the vaccine when it is available to you.”

Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.