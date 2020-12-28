58 additional McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19; Christmas surge still awaits

The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 58 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
This means there are a total number of 2,890 positive cases in McDowell County. There have been 30,135 tests conducted, 27,227 negative results and 18 tests are pending results. At the time of Monday’s report, there were 433 individuals in quarantine, 2,411 out of quarantine and 46 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 22.7%, according to a news release.
“Widespread community transmission continues throughout McDowell County,” stated Public Health Director Karen Powell. “The number of positive cases continues to rise and we won’t see the repercussions from Christmas gatherings for another 7-10 days. Please be safe, wear a mask, avoid all gatherings, and take care of each other. Continue to get tested if you have been exposed, quarantine at home away from others if you are positive or live with a positive, and consider getting the vaccine when it is available to you.”
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 61 staff members and 115 inmates have tested positive. Less than a week ago, those numbers were 58 staff members and 73 inmates.
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of 28 inmates and four staff members have tested positive. Three staff members have recovered.
• Clear Sky Behavioral: a total of two staff members and four residents have tested positive.
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 34 staff members and 66 residents have tested positive. A total of 60 residents and 32 staff members have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19. A total of six residents have died due to COVID-19.
• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of four staff members and one resident has tested positive.
• Cedarbrook Residential Center: a total of four staff members have tested positive.
The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 828-527-6687. The Spanish line can be reached by calling 828-460-1256. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.