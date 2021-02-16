22 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

As of Saturday, the latest date for which data are available, 7.7% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say the percentage should be about 5% or lower to slow the spread of the coronavirus. More than 1.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state, health officials said in The News & Observer article.

An inmate from Craggy Correctional Center near Asheville who had tested positive for the coronavirus died at Central Prison in Raleigh. The man, whose name was not publicly released, was in his mid-70s and had underlying health conditions. He tested positive for the virus on Dec. 16 and was hospitalized Dec. 28. He was then transferred to the hospital at Central Prison on Jan. 14 and died Saturday. The Department of Public Safety reports 296 active COVID-19 cases and says 45 inmates have died of the virus, according to The News & Observer.

Two other inmates at the federal prison complex in Butner died from coronavirus complications this month, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Abdul-Aziz Rashid Muhammad, 64, died Feb. 9 after testing positive Jan. 13, and William Ray Wooten, 70, died Feb. 3 after testing positive on Jan. 7. Both had been hospitalized, according to The News & Observer.

Tribune News Service contributed to this report.