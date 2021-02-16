22 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department reported Tuesday that 22 more McDowell residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 4,569 positive cases. There have been 38,784 tests conducted, 34,069 negative results and 146 tests are pending results. At the time of Tuesday’s report, there were 207 individuals in quarantine, 4,290 out of quarantine and 72 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 17.1%, according to a news release.
McDowell County Health Department, along with McDowell County Emergency Services, continue to vaccinate health care workers and people who are 65 years of age and older, by appointment only.
Vaccine supplies continue to be low across the state. Those 65 years of age and older and health care workers can get their name on the wait list by calling 828-803-4552 or by visiting mcdowellem.com, clicking on the red button and filling out the online form. The Vaccine Hotline is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and is available in English and Spanish.
The online form can be filled out 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Those on the wait list will receive a call when there’s a vaccine secured for them.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
• First doses: 6,046
• Second doses: 1,584
• Total doses administered: 7,630
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to work seven days a week responding to this pandemic. Both agencies continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 69 staff members and 110 inmates have tested positive.
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of 30 inmates and five staff members have tested positive. A total of 23 inmates and four staff members have recovered.
• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of 10 staff members and two residents have tested positive.
• Cedarbrook Residential Center: a total of nine staff members and 40 residents have tested positive.
• Rose Hill Retirement Community: a total of 14 staff members and 36 residents have tested positive. A total of eight residents have died due to COVID-19.
• McDowell House: a total of three staff members have tested positive.
• Houston House: a total of seven staff members and 18 residents have tested positive. One resident has died due to COVID-19.
The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 828-527-6687. The Spanish line can be reached by calling 828-460-1256. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19. To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Wednesday, Feb. 17 from 8:30 to 10 a.m.
At least 824,352 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 10,501 have died since March, according to a story by The News & Observer of Raleigh.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 2,458 new COVID-19 cases, down from 3,170 reported the day before. Ten deaths were reported Monday. Deaths don't all occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available. At least 1,941 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Sunday — the lowest number since the end of November, according to The News & Observer.
As of Saturday, the latest date for which data are available, 7.7% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say the percentage should be about 5% or lower to slow the spread of the coronavirus. More than 1.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state, health officials said in The News & Observer article.
An inmate from Craggy Correctional Center near Asheville who had tested positive for the coronavirus died at Central Prison in Raleigh. The man, whose name was not publicly released, was in his mid-70s and had underlying health conditions. He tested positive for the virus on Dec. 16 and was hospitalized Dec. 28. He was then transferred to the hospital at Central Prison on Jan. 14 and died Saturday. The Department of Public Safety reports 296 active COVID-19 cases and says 45 inmates have died of the virus, according to The News & Observer.
Two other inmates at the federal prison complex in Butner died from coronavirus complications this month, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Abdul-Aziz Rashid Muhammad, 64, died Feb. 9 after testing positive Jan. 13, and William Ray Wooten, 70, died Feb. 3 after testing positive on Jan. 7. Both had been hospitalized, according to The News & Observer.
Tribune News Service contributed to this report.