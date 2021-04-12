14 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19. Nearly 23,000 total vaccines have been administered

After a stretch of days with lower positive numbers, McDowell County saw a spike in COVID-19 cases, health officials reported Monday.

The McDowell County Health Department reported 14 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 4,935 positive cases since the pandemic began last year. While the overwhelming number people who tested positive recovered, some have reported lasting effects and 77 people who contracted the virus died.

There have been 42,770 tests conducted, 37,826 negative results and nine tests are pending results. At the time of Monday’s report, there were 39 individuals in quarantine and 4,819 out of quarantine. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 9.8%, according to a news release. That is a jump over last week.

First dose vaccine appointments can be booked online by visiting http://www.myspot.nc.gov and searching for Grace Community Church or by calling the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552.