14 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19. Nearly 23,000 total vaccines have been administered

After a stretch of days with lower positive numbers, McDowell County saw a spike in COVID-19 cases, health officials reported Monday.
The McDowell County Health Department reported 14 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 4,935 positive cases since the pandemic began last year. While the overwhelming number people who tested positive recovered, some have reported lasting effects and 77 people who contracted the virus died.
There have been 42,770 tests conducted, 37,826 negative results and nine tests are pending results. At the time of Monday’s report, there were 39 individuals in quarantine and 4,819 out of quarantine. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 9.8%, according to a news release. That is a jump over last week.
First dose vaccine appointments can be booked online by visiting http://www.myspot.nc.gov and searching for Grace Community Church or by calling the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552.
The Pfizer vaccine is approved for individuals 16 years of age and older. The Moderna vaccine is approved for individuals 18 years of age and older. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach the clinic at Grace Community Church are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center for further assistance. In partnership with the Community Paramedic Program, homebound citizens can have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
McDowell County Vaccine Doses Administered:
• First doses: 13,233
• Second doses: 9,671
• Total doses administered: 22,904
Free COVID-19 Testing:
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, April 19 from 8:30-10 a.m.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, please click the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
State numbers
Nearly a third of people age 18 and up in North Carolina are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday.
Over 2.4 million people in the state are fully vaccinated, or 30.1% of the adult population and 23.6% of the total population.
Two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the single-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson are required to be fully vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that cause COVID-19.
Since Wednesday, everyone age 16 and up in North Carolina has been eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Percent positive rate remains above state target
Among test results reported Saturday, the latest day with data available, 6.9% were positive.
Over the last week of available data, DHHS has reported an average of 5.8% of tests as positive per day.
State health officials have said a rate of 5% or lower is necessary to control the spread of the virus.
The weekly average rate hasn't been lower than 5% since March 18 and has been increasing over the last week.
COVID-19 data of the day
Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation. Here are additional statistics reported Monday with changes since Friday*:
— Total cases: 935,061 (+5,655)
— Deaths: 12,290 (+42)
— Tests: 11,734,653 (+92,755)
— People hospitalized: 904 (-74)
— COVID-19 adult ICU patients: 223 (-23)
— Available ICU beds: 606 (+47)
— Available inpatient beds: 5,647 (+412)
— Patients on ventilators: 756 (-203)
Inpatient and ICU beds are not all used by COVID-19 patients, according to DHHS.
Deaths do not all occur on the date they are reported. DHHS updates its numbers as information becomes available. For example, according to the latest DHHS data, the deadliest day of the pandemic was Jan. 15 when 124 people died. The state originally reported that 108 people had died on Jan. 15.
*On March 26, DHHS began updating statewide COVID-19 metrics Monday through Friday only. Previously the state would update on Sunday and Saturday as well. Therefore, totals reported on Monday are changes since the previous Friday.
Vaccine statistics reported Monday:
— First doses arrived: 2,870,450
— First doses administered: 2,767,625 (96%)
— Second doses arrived: 2,094,905
— Second doses administered: 1,945,171 (93%)
— Single-shot doses arrived: 315,300
— Single-shot doses administered: 174,002 (55%)
Vaccine doses administered in North Carolina through the federal, long-term care program:
— First doses administered: 631,785
— Second doses administered: 309,004
— Single-shot doses administered: 44,688
— Total doses arrived: 1,457,790
— Total doses administered: 985,477 (68%)
Overall vaccine statistics:
— Total doses administered: 5,872,275
— Number of people fully vaccinated: 2,472,865
— Percent of population who have received at least one dose: 32.4%
— Percent of population fully vaccinated: 23.6%
— Percent of population 18 or older who have received at least one dose: 41.1%
— Percent of population 18 or older fully vaccinated: 30.1%
— Percent of population 65 or older who have received at least one dose: 74.1%
— Percent of population 65 or older fully vaccinated: 68.2%
Breakdown of those fully vaccinated by race vs. percentage of total population:
— American Indian or Alaskan Native: 0.7% (1.7%)
— Asian or Pacific Islander: 3.1% (3.5%)
— Black or African American: 15.7% (23.1%)
— White: 72% (71.7%)
— Other: 5.4%