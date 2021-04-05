11 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 11 additional McDowell residents have tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, the COVID-19 vaccine can be delivered to homebound residents.

The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 4,907 positive cases. There have been 42,400 tests conducted, 37,480 negative results and 13 tests are pending results. At the time of Monday’s report, there were 40 individuals in quarantine, 4,790 out of quarantine and 77 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 6.3%, according to a news release.

“Steady progress continues to be made with regards to administering the COVID-19 vaccine in McDowell County,” said Emergency Services Director William Kehler. “Staff and volunteers from numerous agencies continue to work together to ensure the COVID-19 vaccine is administered in a safe, efficient and equitable manner. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach the clinic at Grace Community Church are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center for further assistance. In partnership with the Community Paramedic Program, homebound citizens can have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home. Our team will continue to work daily to ensure each citizen who wants a COVID-19 vaccine can receive one in a timely manner.”