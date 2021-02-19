11 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

Deaths do not all occur on the date they are reported. DHHS updates its numbers as information becomes available. According to the latest DHHS data, the deadliest day of the pandemic was Jan. 15 when 115 people died. This total has changed several times over the last two weeks.

“We continue to make steady progress with regards to vaccinations for McDowell County citizens,” stated McDowell County Emergency Services Director William Kehler. “I am extremely grateful for the outstanding partnerships we have here in McDowell County. Agencies and personnel always come together as one team during a disaster in McDowell. Our agency along with Public Health continues to work seven days a week to put an end to this pandemic. As we continue to administer vaccines in a fast, safe, and efficient manner, we encourage you to please continue to wear a face mask, wash your hands often, and practice social distancing. A special thanks to each agency and every individual who is working to administer the vaccine.”