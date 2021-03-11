10 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19; Cooper announces broader vaccine effort

The McDowell County Health Department reported Thursday that 10 more McDowell residents have tested positive for COVID-19. And just hours after that, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that more people will be eligible for the vaccine beginning March 17.
Cooper and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy K. Cohen announced beginning on March 17, people in Group 4 who have a medical condition that puts them at higher risk of serious illness and people who live in certain congregate settings will be eligible for vaccination. The rest of Group 4, which includes other essential workers will become eligible April 7.
“This move to Group 4 is good news,” said Cooper. “I know there are many efforts across the state getting vaccines to people as quickly and fairly as possible, and I want our providers to know that their work is making all the difference.”
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is in constant contact with providers across the state and surveys both their vaccine capacity and supply. The state was able to update its timeline today based on provider feedback and expected supply. As with previous eligibility changes, some vaccine providers may not be ready to open to Group 4 on March 17 if they are still experiencing high demand for vaccines in Groups 1 through 3.
“We are very fortunate to now have three tested, safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines that keep people out of the hospital and prevent death from this virus,” said Cohen. “With improving supplies, North Carolina can get more people vaccinated sooner and meet our goals to provide equitable access to vaccinations in every community in the state.”
More than 1.1 million North Carolinians have been fully vaccinated as the state works with local health departments and providers to distribute this vaccine quickly and equitably. While supply is still limited, the increased federal allocation of doses is helping providers administer vaccines to more people.
The latest local report means McDowell has a total number of 4,804 positive cases. There have been 40,949 tests conducted, 36,059 negative results and 86 tests are pending results. At the time of Thursday’s report, there were 107 individuals in quarantine, 4,621 out of quarantine and 76 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 10.6%, according to a news release.
The latest report also means that 53 more people have tested positive in one week. On Thursday, March 4, McDowell reported 4,751 people had tested positive.
COVID-19 transmission continues throughout our county. Please continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash your hands frequently. These small steps can make a great impact in the fight against COVID-19 in our community.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
• First doses: 8,561
• Second doses: 5,064
• Total doses administered: 13,625
Vaccine supplies continue to be low across the state. Health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, people who are 65 and older and frontline essential workers can get their name on the wait list by calling the Vaccine Hotline (English and Spanish) at 828-803-4552, Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those on the wait list will receive a call when there’s a vaccine secured for them.
The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 828-527-6687. The Spanish line can be reached by calling 828-460-1256. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Wednesday, March 15 from 8:30 to 10 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Wednesday, March 17 from 8:30 to 10 a.m.