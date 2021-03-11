10 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19; Cooper announces broader vaccine effort

The McDowell County Health Department reported Thursday that 10 more McDowell residents have tested positive for COVID-19. And just hours after that, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that more people will be eligible for the vaccine beginning March 17.

Cooper and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy K. Cohen announced beginning on March 17, people in Group 4 who have a medical condition that puts them at higher risk of serious illness and people who live in certain congregate settings will be eligible for vaccination. The rest of Group 4, which includes other essential workers will become eligible April 7.

“This move to Group 4 is good news,” said Cooper. “I know there are many efforts across the state getting vaccines to people as quickly and fairly as possible, and I want our providers to know that their work is making all the difference.”