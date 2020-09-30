$1.2 million grant awarded for new trail through McDowell

A $1.2 million state grant has been awarded to the Foothills Conservancy so more than 1,000 acres in McDowell County can be added to the newly created Wilderness Gateway State Trail.
Recently, the office of Gov. Roy Cooper announced grants totaling $14.6 million that will fund 39 projects to protect North Carolina’s land and water from the mountains to the coast. The North Carolina Land and Water Fund, formerly known as the Clean Water Management Trust Fund, awarded the grants, according to a news release.
“North Carolina is blessed with natural beauty and resources that we all share a duty to protect,” said the governor in the news release. “These grants will fund key projects to safeguard our land and water, provide more opportunities for outdoor recreation, and support our military and economy.”
The funds will protect 6,710 acres including more than 6,155 acres that will be open to the public for hiking, hunting, boating, birding and other recreational uses.
One of the grants is $1.2 million that will be used to add 1,126 acres in McDowell County for the Wilderness Gateway State Trail. The grant is being awarded to the Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina, which is working to develop this new trail.
Tom Kenney is the land protection director with the Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina. He said the Wilderness Gateway was signed into law last year. It will start in Catawba County in the Hickory area and will continue towards Valdese in Burke County. It will continue southward to South Mountain State Park and then go westward through southern McDowell County and northern Rutherford County.
The Foothills Conservancy is working with Tim Sweeney, owner of the Box Creek Wilderness area along the McDowell-Rutherford county line, about adding this land to the new Wilderness Gateway State Trail, according to Kenney.
“He’s a supporter of this effort,” said Kenney of Sweeney.
Sweeney is cofounder and CEO of Cary, North Carolina game developer Epic Games. The private company is the maker of Fortnite, one of the world's most popular games, with over 250 million players.
The free-to-play game, released in July 2017, brought in an estimated $1.8 billion in revenue in 2019. According to Forbes, Sweeney's net worth is $5.3 billion.
Foothills Conservancy recently applied for a $250,000 grant to construct the first section of Wilderness Gateway State Trail on this large, privately-owned conservation property.
The new trail will eventually end up at Chimney Rock State Park in Rutherford. The Foothills Conservancy is partnering with N.C. State Parks to create the trail.
A complete list of grant awards is available on the N.C. Land and Water Fund website at https://cwmtf.nc.gov/docs/2020-awards/open
