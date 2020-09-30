$1.2 million grant awarded for new trail through McDowell

A $1.2 million state grant has been awarded to the Foothills Conservancy so more than 1,000 acres in McDowell County can be added to the newly created Wilderness Gateway State Trail.

Recently, the office of Gov. Roy Cooper announced grants totaling $14.6 million that will fund 39 projects to protect North Carolina’s land and water from the mountains to the coast. The North Carolina Land and Water Fund, formerly known as the Clean Water Management Trust Fund, awarded the grants, according to a news release.

“North Carolina is blessed with natural beauty and resources that we all share a duty to protect,” said the governor in the news release. “These grants will fund key projects to safeguard our land and water, provide more opportunities for outdoor recreation, and support our military and economy.”

The funds will protect 6,710 acres including more than 6,155 acres that will be open to the public for hiking, hunting, boating, birding and other recreational uses.

One of the grants is $1.2 million that will be used to add 1,126 acres in McDowell County for the Wilderness Gateway State Trail. The grant is being awarded to the Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina, which is working to develop this new trail.