New play-caller for Panthers, Newton

Quarterback Cam Newton will make his third start of the season for the Carolina Panthers today with a new play-caller in his ear.
During the team’s bye week, Carolina coach Matt Rhule fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady and turned over the duties to running-backs coach Jeff Nixon.
“Do I think I had something to do with it?” Newton said on Thursday. “The competitor in me absolutely yes because the truth of the matter is you don’t lose your job because of success. But where I’m at now is doing what I can control to make sure that I have a job, too. Let’s just be honest.”
Among the NFL’s 32 teams in 2021, the Carolina offense ranks 25th in points, 29th in yards, 30th in passing yards and 16th in rushing yards.
“This was something that I felt like from football perspective we needed to do now,” Rhule said. “… I felt this was the right move, and it was just purely football. I think this was in the best interests of us moving forward. I feel like we can play better on offense. That’s not about any one person or any one thing, but I just feel like this was the best way that I could help help us move this forward offensively.”
Brady worked with three starting quarterbacks in 12 games this season. Sam Darnold started the first nine before exiting with a partial fracture of the clavicle. P.J. Walker was under center for the 10th game, four days after the Panthers signed Newton.
Despite his lack of practice time with Carolina, Newton still played in Game 10 and helped the Panthers upset the Arizona Cardinals 30-13. The former Auburn All-American took nine snaps, ran for 14 yards and one touchdown on three carries and completed 3-of-4 passes for 8 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in his first game of the 2021 season.
The next week, Newton went all the way at quarterback, completed 21-of-27 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions and ran 10 times for 46 yards and a touchdown in a 27-21 loss to the Washington Football Team.
But a week later, Newton’s unfamiliarity with the offense and lack of practice time in it seemed to catch up with Carolina. In a 33-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins, Newton completed 5-of-21 passes for 92 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions and ran three times for 5 yards and one touchdown.
“There’s no perfect scenario in life, let alone this league,” Newton said. “I knew what I was getting into Day 1. We just have to put a better brand of football out there offensively, personally, and the last time we had an opportunity to do that I didn’t personally do that, and I take responsibility in that.”