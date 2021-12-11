New play-caller for Panthers, Newton

Quarterback Cam Newton will make his third start of the season for the Carolina Panthers today with a new play-caller in his ear.

During the team’s bye week, Carolina coach Matt Rhule fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady and turned over the duties to running-backs coach Jeff Nixon.

“Do I think I had something to do with it?” Newton said on Thursday. “The competitor in me absolutely yes because the truth of the matter is you don’t lose your job because of success. But where I’m at now is doing what I can control to make sure that I have a job, too. Let’s just be honest.”

Among the NFL’s 32 teams in 2021, the Carolina offense ranks 25th in points, 29th in yards, 30th in passing yards and 16th in rushing yards.

“This was something that I felt like from football perspective we needed to do now,” Rhule said. “… I felt this was the right move, and it was just purely football. I think this was in the best interests of us moving forward. I feel like we can play better on offense. That’s not about any one person or any one thing, but I just feel like this was the best way that I could help help us move this forward offensively.”