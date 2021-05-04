New ACC commissioner’s listening tour brings him to NC State

While he was athletic director at Northwestern, Jim Phillips was known for wearing a purple-and-white striped tie as a sort of uniform. At Christmas, having accepted but not yet assumed the position of ACC commissioner, his family filled the new sartorial void.

The red-and-black striped tie he wore to N.C. State on Monday was one of 15 new ties he received as a gift, and he's been working through all of them lately. Phillips' visit to Raleigh was his 11th stop at an ACC school and his sixth in the past seven days, a journey that last week took him almost from one end (Florida State) of the footprint to the other (Syracuse and Boston College).

He's put his ties to the test.

"I have learned that you can really irritate people with a simple miscue with wardrobe, and I did not want to do that early in my tenure," Phillips said in an interview.

Phillips was in Chapel Hill last week and Durham last month, with just Virginia Tech, Virginia, Georgia Tech and Clemson still to go, all but one by the end of next week. It's the kind of endeavor any new commissioner might undertake, but it's especially important for someone coming from outside of the conference.