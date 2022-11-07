 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured editor's pick

Nebo man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder

  • 0
9 court Marvin Randall Hensley.jpg

Marvin Randall Hensley

 MCDOWELL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Nebo man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the shooting death of an 85-year-old U.S. Army veteran in his home.

On Friday, Nov. 4, 35-year-old Marvin Randall Hensley of Nebo pleaded guilty in McDowell County Superior Court to first-degree murder.

He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to a news release from the McDowell County Sheriff's Office.

On Aug. 19, 2020, detectives with the Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the death of 85-year-old Carroll Franklin Eckard of Nebo.

Deputies had responded to a residence on Harmony Grove Road to find the homeowner, Eckard, dead. They were there to check his wellbeing at the request of a home health care worker.

His body was sent for autopsy, which revealed that he died of a gunshot wound.

People are also reading…

On Aug. 28 of that year, detectives arrested Hensley and co-defendant, 49-year-old Shannon Welch Simonds, for murder. Simonds' case is still pending in McDowell County Superior Court.

According to a previous story, both Hensley and Simonds knew Eckard.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death Saturday. They did not provide any immediate further comment. A sheriff's official says deputies responding to reports of a medical emergency found a person deceased at the home in Lancaster. Aaron Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family’s reality series, “House of Carters.