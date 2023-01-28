Nebo Crossing men's basketball in the mix for WPAA Championship

Good things are happening on the hardwood for the Nebo Crossing Bulldogs as they are firmly in the hunt for a Western Piedmont Athletic Association Championship in 2023.

The locally-based Christian School has fielded men’s basketball since the 2014-15 school year and has prospered with a good bit of success during the tenure.

Over the past five seasons, with two of those shortened by COVID, Nebo Crossing has averaged close to 13 wins per campaign. The largest win total came in 2018-19 as the team went 24-4 and followed up with a 17-8 mark in 2019-20. That season NCA participated in the inaugural McDowell Christmas Invitational and put two respectable games together against NCHSAA members Madison High and Pisgah.

Fast forward to this school year: The Bulldogs are 14-1 overall and 10-1 in league play which places them currently third in the WPAA behind Veritas Christian Academy (Arden) and Victory Christian Academy from Gastonia. The WPAA is a non-state sanctioned league of 13 teams from across Western North Carolina who plays a round-robin schedule during the season followed by a conference tournament to declare its champion.

With two weeks left in the regular season, Nebo Crossing looks to inch ever closer to a conference title. With games still left with Veritas and Victory Christian, the play on the court could decide the regular season champion.

“The thing I have been most proud of from the boys is the grit they have shown down the stretch of games,” said Nebo Crossing head coach David Likins. “We have been strong defensively all year and that’s a calling card for us. A few times have found us in close games late and our team has managed to pull out those victories by making the big stop on the defensive end.”

Nebo Crossing recently participated and was crowned champion at a Christian school basketball tournament at Harvest Baptist Academy located in Natrona Height, Pennsylvania, which is a half-hour northeast of Pittsburgh. The two-day event included other schools from the states of Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The Bulldogs open up with an early morning victory, 46-24 over Pittsburgh Christian and followed it up with a 58-26 rout of Bible Baptist (VA). On day two of the tournament, the competition stepped up a few notches with Nebo Crossing following suit. Junior Tanner McKinney composed a game-winning play in the semifinal against Temple (OH) by retrieving a missed shot on the final possession and getting fouled on the put-back attempt.

McKinney clinched the victory, 44-43 by making one of two free throw attempts late.

Then in the championship game against host school Harvest Baptist, Nebo Crossing had to overcome a deficit for most of the night. Down by as much as nine going into the fourth quarter the Bulldogs rallied, outscoring the host by a 17-point margin in the final stanza to win 46-38. Junior Caleb Urbina hit three long-range shots in the fourth quarter to help spearhead the rally.

Urbina (15.1 points per game, 3.5 steals, 2.7 assists), McKinney (12.3 points, 9.3 rebounds) and Morgan Baker at 13 points a game gives Coach Likins three solid contributors on the floor from an offensive perspective on a nightly basis. Isaac Grubbs averages just over eight points a contest with nearly a half-dozen boards per contest.

With four regular season contests left, Nebo Crossing is tied for second with Victory Christian and a game back of leader Veritas. The Western Piedmont Association will begin its tournament on the week of Feb. 13 with games played at the higher seed.