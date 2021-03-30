NCAA holding women athletes back from making millions

The justified and entirely avoidable uproar over the very different conditions for men’s and women’s basketball players in their respective tournament bubbles has raised new questions about gender-equity issues within the NCAA office and across college sports.

That’s not the only area where the NCAA is holding female athletes back.

When athletes finally are able to cash in on endorsements, who stands to benefit the most?

It’s not who you might think.

It’s the gymnasts, women’s basketball players, softball players and other female athletes who have the kind of massive social-media followings that would allow them to cash in immediately as influencers, if and when the NCAA allows.

An Axios/Opendorse study published Monday found that among basketball players in the men’s and women’s Sweet 16, female players had eight of the 10 largest followings and 10 of the top 20. That follows an Athletic Director U/Navigate study in the spring of 2020 that found five gymnasts and eight female athletes among the top 13 college athletes across the country in potential endorsement earnings.

The revenue sports for schools and the revenue sports for athletes in an NIL world are not necessarily the same.