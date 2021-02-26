NC to release 3,500 state prison inmates early in COVID lawsuit agreement

North Carolina will release 3,500 state prisoners early over the next six months under a settlement in a lawsuit challenging prison conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agreement calls for pausing the lawsuit for 180 days while state officials work to fulfill promises that include releasing at least 1,500 people within 90 days, according to legal documents.

A press release from some plaintiffs in the lawsuit, which include the N.C. NAACP, ACLU of NC, Disability Rights North Carolina, and several people in prison and their families, called the settlement "a landmark" and one of the largest prison releases in the country amid similar lawsuits in other states.

"Today's historic settlement is a step forward after nearly a year of advocating for the human lives of our neighbors who, in too many cases, have been treated as disposable," said the Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman, president of the N.C. NAACP, in the press release.

How will the releases work? People will be released through several state programs, according to an N.C. Department of Public Safety news release.

— The state will award discretionary sentence credits to move some individuals to their mandatory minimum sentence sooner.