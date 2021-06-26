NC State's baseball season ends in Omaha

The Wolfpack had but 13 players, including only four pitchers, available on Friday. And though it prevailed in a 1-0 victory against Vanderbilt earlier in the week, State’s 3-1 defeat on Friday in some ways more personified its resiliency. The Commodores arrived in Omaha the most recent winner of the College World Series, in 2019.

“To have the season abruptly end this way is devastating,” ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said in a statement on Saturday. “Watching this team, especially in the postseason, has been nothing short of inspiring and we applaud the entire program for the resiliency it has shown this season.”

After his team’s defeat on Friday, Avent spoke of his team’s toughness and expressed uncertainty about which of his players might be available on Saturday. At the time, he was hoping there would be a Saturday.

“When I get the information that the NCAA deems appropriate, then we’ll go from there,” Avent told reporters.

He was, at the time, looking forward to tomorrow, but for the Wolfpack tomorrow never came. Fewer than 10 hours after its final loss on the field, its dream run ended off of it.

On Saturday, N.C. State’s student-athlete advisory committee (SAAC) posted a message on its Twitter feed asking for more transparency about the situation.