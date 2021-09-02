NC pastor, champion for Latino community retires

"When someone needs something, they know they can call him," said his daughter, Bering Espinal. "They know they can get help because all of the people he knows. There are people that cannot pay their bills, or they need medicine. We are a resource for them."

Espinal said he has always been an honest man and stressed the importance of clarity and transparency when helping others.

"When I translate, I refuse to lie," said Espinal. "I am a preacher, and I cannot do that."

Espinal said his first encounter with Jesus was in Nicaragua when someone approached him and led him to know the Lord. From then on, he was hooked on the word of God, and everyone around him knew it. Espinal taught school aged children for a living, but many would come wanting a different lesson — one regarding the Bible.

"I was a teacher, but people were looking to me to give them advice about Jesus," he said.

Espinal said he has worked for the Lord for 48 years, and his retirement comes with a little bit of hesitancy. He feels he can keep going but said he wanted to retire at 67.

Now he is 76, and the time has come.