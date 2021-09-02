NC pastor, champion for Latino community retires

Jose Espinal says he does not want to retire but knows it is time.
The Hispanic Language Missionary for the Greater Cleveland County Baptist Association is stepping down after nearly 30 years.
Espinal is a hero to the Latino community, helping many people wade through the muddy waters of becoming an American citizen and boldly sharing the gospel of Jesus wherever he goes.
Friends and family poured into the GCCBA office on Wyke Road in Shelby on Monday evening to wish him well in his next chapter of life.
"He helped a lot of the Latino people with their paperwork and made sure they were legal," said Nicole Mosley. "He wanted everything to be done right. He's amazing and loves people. The counseling he's done — people are always in out and of his office. But the main thing he did was tell people about Jesus."
Knowing many Latinos worked as chefs or cooks in restaurants, Espinal would often go into the kitchen to lead people to salvation.
"You would find him there telling people about Jesus," said Mosley. "When we went on mission trips, you'd lose him because he'd be off telling people about Jesus. He's wonderful, and we are going to miss him."
But his retirement is more of a celebration of what God did in his life prior to his arrival in Cleveland County.
Jose Espinal always had a dream of becoming an American citizen. Living in the mountains of Nicaragua, Espinal diligently fought to provide a way of escape for his family. He feared his children would be swept away into the army where a revolution was taking place.
"I started praying because the situation was terrible," said Espinal. "They were young, and they were trying to brainwash them to be communists. But the Lord opened the door for me."
As retribution for wanting to leave, the government issued a Visa for Espinal and his son. He was forced to leave behind his wife and two daughters as collateral.
"I left and had to fight for them to get to Mexico and then to the United States," said Espinal.
Espinal prayed for 10 years for God to make a way for him to get to the United States. In 1987, he finally stepped foot on American soil and was reconnected with his family a year later.
But Espinal noted he did not feel American just yet. Being in Miami, most people spoke Spanish, and he wanted to immerse himself in American culture as much as possible and fulfill a greater calling in his life. That is when he made the decision to migrate further north.
"I prayed to come to the U.S. and this man from Charlotte came to Miami to make me an offer — to come to Charlotte and continue to raise a church," said Espinal. "I knew immediately I wanted to go."
Espinal believes it was an answered prayer because of the assistance he needed to get settled in the states.
"I believe in the Holy Spirit," said Espinal. "We believe the Lord talks to the people. We believed the Lord would help us get to the United States for 10 years. We prayed that we would be able to come to the United States and help somebody."
In all, it took 17 years for Espinal to become an American citizen. He said the process was grueling.
"They make an analysis of you, and they open an investigation," said Espinal. "You do not apply for citizenship today and get it tomorrow. Sometimes it looked terrible. Every time we applied, we are spending $1,000."
Espinal noted one of the hardest things he endured was learning to communicate. But he knew the significance of speaking English, saying it was imperative for his children to learn, and it allowed him to be an interpreter for those in need.
"English is not my language," said Espinal. "Spanish is my language, but I put in the effort because I had to educate my kids. It was important for me to learn the language. People supported me, and the Lord blessed me. At this time, my English was not good. I learned English by watching Jackie Chan."
For nearly 30 years, Espinal has been a strong advocate for the Latino community in Cleveland County. Having spent a long period filling out paperwork and spending a ton of money, he understands the plight of the time and financial investment needed to make a dream reality.
"When someone needs something, they know they can call him," said his daughter, Bering Espinal. "They know they can get help because all of the people he knows. There are people that cannot pay their bills, or they need medicine. We are a resource for them."
Espinal said he has always been an honest man and stressed the importance of clarity and transparency when helping others.
"When I translate, I refuse to lie," said Espinal. "I am a preacher, and I cannot do that."
Espinal said his first encounter with Jesus was in Nicaragua when someone approached him and led him to know the Lord. From then on, he was hooked on the word of God, and everyone around him knew it. Espinal taught school aged children for a living, but many would come wanting a different lesson — one regarding the Bible.
"I was a teacher, but people were looking to me to give them advice about Jesus," he said.
Espinal said he has worked for the Lord for 48 years, and his retirement comes with a little bit of hesitancy. He feels he can keep going but said he wanted to retire at 67.
Now he is 76, and the time has come.
"I have my kids, my wife, my job and the church, and I want to spend more time with them, although I feel at this time I can keep working strongly for the Lord," said Espinal.
Espinal spent a couple years living in the Queen City before his move. He had a vision for Cleveland County — to build it to be a place where he could support and serve Hispanics trying to get settled and live the American dream. It all started nearly three decades ago when he followed his heart and his pastor to Shelby.
"My pastor brought me here because he believed we could do something great in Cleveland County," said Espinal. "When I came here for the first time to visit, I thought it was so beautiful for me. The pastor asked me what I thought. I told him it was a great place to plant roots. I think it was a blessing for me and the Latinos."
Espinal was the pastor at Bethany Baptist Church for 10 years and Getsemani Baptist Church for 14. Upon retirement, he will remain active in the association, spend time with his family and travel.