NASCAR Kyle Larson breaks silence after time away: 'The N-word is not mine to use.'

"And I had failed. I wanted to hide," Larson wrote. "I shut down my social media accounts. In the time of COVID-19, wearing a mask in public actually made me feel more comfortable."

Larson said he has been working to educate himself in the months since the incident, starting with a mandatory sensitivity training issued by NASCAR in order to be reinstated in the sport. He has also taken steps beyond what is required, including hiring a personal diversity coach, Doug Harris of The Kaleidoscope Group, as well as traveling to Minnesota to work with Tony Sanneh, a retired professional soccer player, and his charity in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.

"When I look back at these last few months and see all the protests and unrest in our country, and the pain Black people are going through, it hurts to know that what I said contributed to that pain," Larson wrote.

Larson said he also spoke with Black athletes such as Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee, golfer Harold Varner III, motorsports drivers Bubba Wallace, J.R. Todd and Willy T. Ribbs, as well as African Americans about their experiences.

"We discussed the importance of having empathy and considering the struggles of people who don't look like me," Larson wrote.