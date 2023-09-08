The name of a man charged with shooting and carjacking a mail carrier in Mars Hill before getting arrested in Morganton has been released.

Jaden Isaiah Garay, 23, of Atlantic Beach, Florida, was charged with attempted first-degree murder in Madison County, according to court documents.

The US Postal Inspection Service said Mars Hill police officers were called to an intersection in the town Tuesday where they found postal service employee Teresa Ramsay suffering from a gunshot wound. Her vehicle was missing.

Ramsay was taken to a hospital and remains there in critical condition, and Mars Hill area schools were placed on lockdown while the suspect was sought.

Later that day, Marion police officers saw the vehicle and started chasing it down Interstate 40 and into Burke County where the car came to a stop in a field at the end of Williams Road in Morganton, according to information previously released by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers spent Tuesday night scouring the area for signs of the driver, who has since been identified as Garay, before state troopers saw him at J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center, the Sheriff’s Office said. He ran from troopers when they confronted him, and later was taken into custody on Government Drive near the Burke County Jail.

When he was being transferred to Madison County’s custody Wednesday afternoon, Garay told reporters he was sorry.

“I’m really sorry, and hopefully she can forgive me,” Garay said. “I wasn’t in a clear state of mind and my regards go to the family. Hopefully they can forgive me.”

A federal investigation is ongoing, and more charges could be possible.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Teresa and her family at this difficult time,” said Tommy D. Coke, inspector in charge of the Atlanta Division of the United States Postal Inspection Service. “The United States Postal Inspection Service is steadfast in our dedication to bring those who harm our employees to justice. We want to thank our local, state and federal law enforcement partners for their support and assistance during this ongoing investigation.”

Ramsay still was in an intensive care unit Thursday following the incident, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help family cover expenses while she recovers.

Visit https://gofund.me/b3217b7f for more information about the GoFundMe.

Garay is being held under a $2 million bond for the attempted murder charge, court documents showed. He’s due in court Sept. 26.