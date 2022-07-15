Please contact DayOneRescueApps@gmail.com for more info on me! View on PetFinder
A Nebo man serving 30 years in federal prison for child pornography was sentenced to another 20 years in McDowell County Superior Court for ch…
The McDowell County Board of Education held its July meeting on Monday, marking the first appearance with Brian Oliver seated as Interim Schoo…
Next month, McDowell County will host not one but two festivals featuring some of the best performers in classic country and bluegrass music.
If you want a tattoo or a piercing, Industrial Ink in the Larry D. Miller Business Complex is ready to give you some attractive body art.
A Western Carolina University graduate has completed her successful run as an intern with the McDowell County administrative offices.
McDowell County authorities on Thursday participated in a search for a missing Asheville man whose car was last seen in the Curtis Creek area.
The Unclaimed Property Division (UPD) of the Department of State Treasurer (DST) announced this week that it had paid 178,857 claims amounting…
People in McDowell County are raising their voices in support of women’s health care rights and safe abortions.
A sheriff’s office in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina released video on Facebook Thursday of a pilot’s miraculous emergency landing on a four-lane highway and complimented the pilot’s skills. “There were so many things that could have been catastrophic but they didn’t happen,” Swain County Sheriff Curtis Cochran said in his Facebook post. “What an OUTSTANDING job and no injuries.” ...
Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother to his oldest children, has died in New York City. She was 73. People familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press that police are investigating whether she fell accidentally down the stairs at her home. The people spoke Thursday on the condition of anonymity. Ivana Trump was a Czech-born ski racer and businesswoman who with Donald Trump formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s. They had a messy, public divorce after he met his next wife, Marla Maples. But Ivana had recently been on good terms with her former husband.