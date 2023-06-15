MARION — If you've got a ten-spot in your wallet or can borrow one from your grandpa, you'll want to reserve a seat now for Foothills Community Theatre's "YEE-HAW! A Country-Western Revue," showing Friday and Saturday evening and Saturday afternoon in the auditorium at McDowell Technical Community College. With songs ranging from George Strait's "All My Ex's Live in Texas," to Ronnie Millsaps' "Lost in the Fifties," and Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road," there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Keaton Pressley, a charming little fellow with a personality as big as the sky, is a showstopper with his performances of "Wanted: Dead or Alive," "Old Town Road" and "Life is a Highway." His stage presence and attempts to emulate mannerisms of adult rapper Little Nas X and others is perfect for whatever ails you. "That is all him," says his mom, when asked if she taught him all those cute moves. He is much too young to have the rich vocal depth of Rascal Flatts, Bon Jovi or Little Nas X, but as he gets older and his range increases, look for this young man to be a real star in the future!

For rich, dulcet tones, you'll want to look for songs sung by folks like Dalton Brooks and Abbie Brooks, who, though unrelated, both have a God-given talent for singing. Abbie is the music director at First Baptist Church in Old Fort, and Dalton Brooks is a frequent pianist and singer at local churches in Marion. "Love Can Build a Bridge," from the Judds, and "I Hope You Can Dance," by LeAnn Womack are two of Abbie's strong performances, while Dalton shines in a Tim Mensy's, "That's Good," and George Strait's, "All My Ex's Live in Texas."

Not all of the performances in "YEE-HAW!" are pure vocals. Maggie Frye, a middle-school chorus teacher with McDowell County Schools and dance instructor with Carolina Dance Company, clogs like nobody's business to Travis Tritt's "T-R-O-U-B-L-E," finishing almost breathless after turning in her fast-pace, high-energy, high-stepping dance moves. She also brings back to the stage her famous cover of Dolly Parton's, "Jolene," which she made famous as a teenager singing in local talent shows and elsewhere.