BURNSVILLE — There's something special about the music traditions of Appalachia. Whether it be the delicate sound of the mountain dulcimer, the haunting lilt of a ballad singer's voice, the catchy fiddle or banjo tune that makes you want to dance, or the full sound of a bluegrass band brining their all, the music gets into one's heart and soul and helps us feel connected to community and the past.

Since 1985, the Music In the Mountains Folk Festival has showcased and honored local and regional traditional music and musicians right here in Yancey County and the 2023 event is coming right up.

Please join Toe River Arts on Saturday, Sept. 16, at Homeplace Beer Company & Hog Hollow Pizza for an afternoon of workshops, traditional craft vendors and an evening filled with Appalachian music.

The festival honorees for this year are Joyce Johnson and Denise Cook in appreciation for their dedication to the Music In the Mountains Festival since its earliest days. We're grateful to them for bringing local, traditional mountain music to the forefront of the event and helping to create a wonderful way to celebrate and promote this important part of our regional cultural heritage.

This year's event kicks off with afternoon workshops on Sept. 16 from 2:303:30 p.m. These intimate workshops, taught by Appalachian legends, will give the participants an introduction to ballad singing, flatfooting or mountain dulcimer. The workshop fee is $30 per person. Space is limited so be sure to register online to reserve your spot at https://toeriverarts.org/the-journey/ the-events/music-in-the mountains-2022/

From 4-8 p.m., attendees are invited to shop with local artists in our traditional craft market. There will be basketry, lute dulcimers, woodwork, pottery and more.

On the stage that evening from 5-8 p.m., those in attendance will be treated to some fantastic tunes. With our MC Phil Jamison behind the mic, the line-up includes emerging musicians Newfound Gap, Ballad Singer Donna Ray Norton, Old Time musicians Roger Howell & Jerry Sutton and Carolina Bluegrass Style.

Suggested donation for attending the event is $15, although everyone is welcome.

You can help support the Music In the Mountains Folk Festival by purchasing one of our commemorative T-shirts, tank tops or hoodies through the bonfire fundraising site at www.bonfire.com/music in-the-mountains-2023/.