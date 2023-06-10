BLACK MOUNTAIN -- Want to spend your Fourth of July learning about the history of the Swannanoa Valley while enjoying the nature of the hills surrounding it?

The Swannanoa Valley Museum is your destination as they will host its annual Independence Day hike up historic Sunset Mountain on Tuesday, July 4 at the Swannanoa Valley Museum and History Center located at 223 W. State St. in Black Mountain.

The event which lasts from 7-11 p.m. is open to attendees who would like to take the 1.5-mile hike to Sunset Mountain. Museum guests will enjoy an old-fashioned watermelon cutting and then stay to watch the sun set and the fireworks explode over the town of Black Mountain. Over dinner, hike leaders will share the history and vintage photographs of this most historic place.

Cost of the event is $50 for members of the History Center, $65 for non-members and $35 for anyone between the ages of 10-18 years old. Due to the difficulty of the hike, no children younger than age 10 are allowed and pets are prohibited. Guests should also dress appropriately and wear the proper footwear for the hike. Guests are allowed to bring a small cooler and folding chairs to enjoy a snack while on the hike.

Sunset Mountain, historically known as Miami Mountain, is situated just south of downtown Black Mountain in Eastern Buncombe County and has a long history tied to the town’s tourism industry. Over a full century ago Miami Mountain was also the home of the Sunset Park Hotel, one of Black Mountain’s busiest tourist attractions.

A 1916 ad for the hotel in the Asheville Citizen-Times encouraged sightseers from all across Western North Carolina to take morning trains to Black Mountain Station, and then take an auto or carriage ride up the 2.5-mile long road to the top of the mountain, which reaches an altitude of 3,300 feet above sea level. At the top, visitors could enjoy impressive views, food and refreshments, and either stay at the hotel or take a train to be back home by the evening. The museum has a full section on this and more on the history of Sunset Mountain including vintage photos of the former hotel.

Details and registration can be found at https://www.history.swannanoavalleymuseum.org/independence-day-sunset-fireworks-hike/ or by phone 828-669-9566.