MTCC profile: Rachael Butler, a homegrown child-care superstar

Rachael Butler, the longest-serving child care employee in the North Carolina Community College System, has been with McDowell Tech’s Child Development Center since November 1991, when she was hired as a part-time teacher for children in what was then the college’s evening child care program.

In high school, she had taken high school child care classes and regularly babysat children when she was not in school. That experience helped her get her first teaching job.

Later, she became a full-time employee at the Child Development Center and was the center’s cook, in addition to her teaching duties. After completing her Associate’s degree in Early Childhood Education in 1998, she became a lead teacher at the center around 2000, and has worked with all age levels, from birth to kindergarten. For the last four years, she has been the lead teacher in the infant and 1-year old classroom.

“I have always had a love for children,” she said. “To me, one of the best things about being an early childhood teacher is seeing the growth from when kids come in as infants or toddlers to when they leave the center to start kindergarten. I remember one little boy who cried every day when his mom left him for the first 10 months at the center. By the time he was ready to go to kindergarten, he was pushing his mom out the door when she dropped him off.”

Rachael herself never had children of her own, although she has been married.

“God opened up this profession for me,” she said. “Even though I wasn’t able to have children of my own, I love knowing that I’ve been able to love on these kids and have a positive impact on their lives in those important early years. The pay is not the greatest in this profession, but pay is not everything. I think about the number of lives I’ve impacted in my 31 years here and that is special to me.”

Ironically, given the historically low pay in Early Childhood programs, something current initiatives are seeking to improve, for the first five years she worked at McDowell Tech, Rachael continued to work as a cook at a steakhouse in Marion. But she is no stranger to hard work, and while she doesn’t quite know how she worked that many hours and attended college classes, she has no regrets.

Touching lives and making friends

Rachael estimated that with movement in and out of the center, she has worked with an average of 30 children per year during her time at the college, with that number varying by age group. For example, there are usually 8 to 10 children per year in the infant room, but higher numbers and higher turnover in the older-age groupings. She still keeps up with lots of children and families she worked with through Facebook connections, and some she has personal connections with, attending children’s birthday parties and other special events as they grow older.

“It gives you a good feeling to know that you’re not forgotten about,” she said.

Some families over the years have gone a step further than inviting her to special events, such as one mom and dad who took her with them on their family vacation to Disney World after she taught their kids for several years. Rachael is a major fan of Mickey and Minnie Mouse and any child who has ever been in her classroom for very long also become Mickey and Minnie’s. She refers to the pair often throughout her day.

Having worked in Early Childhood Education for so long, Rachael has been keen to changes in the profession, as well as changes in children over the years. “We try to provide a structured environment and consistent redirection for children who misbehave here at the center,” she said, “but over the years, I’ve noticed that this redirection is not being reinforced as well by some of parents as they were 30 years ago.”

But she takes that all in stride. She loves what she does. In fact, if she had to do things over again, the biggest thing she would change is when she entered the profession. “I would have got into it right out of high school if I had to do it all over again,” she said. “It requires a lot of patience on a day-to-day basis, and it’s not the pie job that some people think it is, but I truly love what I do.”

After 31 years of teaching, though, Rachael said she is beginning to feel her age. “When I have my former children’s kids in my classroom, it makes me feel real old!” But she has no plans to retire. And her boss and co-workers are glad that she doesn’t.

‘We need more Rachael Butlers’

“We need more Rachael Butlers. Mrs. Rachael and our other teachers, who are all MTCC graduates, are why our Child Development Center shines,” said Dr. Brian Merritt, the MTCC president. “Every day, they prove why our center is a model for Early Childhood Education, and why Dogwood Health Trust honored us with a grant to help us expand capacity in the Early Childhood Workforce, create greater equity in the profession, and create a playbook that other community colleges can follow to replicate our success. We look forward to training more Rachael’s and strengthening the Early Childhood profession. We also owe a debt of gratitude to Mebane Rash, CEO from EducationNC. During her visit with our Child Development Center in the fall 2022 semester, she made us aware of this grant opportunity. This was a true community effort!”