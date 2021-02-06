MTCC grad excels in the tough world of nursing

The Test of Essential Academic Skills (TEAS) is an essential component of the nursing admissions process.

“Then,” said Tessa, “an old co-worker told me about the LPN program. I met all of the admissions requirements, so I applied. But then, in December of that year, I found out that I was pregnant, just a few months before I received my acceptance letter for the LPN (PNE) program at MTCC. There’s no such thing as perfect timing. I talked with my doctor and my parents, who encouraged me that I would be able to do the program.

“My daughter’s due date was August 19, which just happened to be the first day of class in the LPN program. Little did I know that would be the first of many stressful days to come. I ended up having my daughter on August 12th, and started the program the following week.

“First semester was an eye opener for me. My family helped me with my children so I could go to school, study and work, but my classmates Silvia and Brittany are what really helped me through nursing school. They were my late night study partners, and my shoulder to cry on when I didn’t think I was going to make it.