PERTH, Australia — Morocco beat Colombia 1-0 to make it to the Women's World Cup knockout round, creating yet more history at the global tournament.

Morocco is the first Arab or North African nation to go beyond the group stage at the Women's World Cup, and the only one of eight tournament newcomers to advance.

Morocco's winning goal came in first-half stoppage time, when Anissa Lahmari put back a penalty-save rebound.

The win meant Morocco qualifies in second place in the group, behind Colombia, knocking two-time champion Germany out of the tournament. No. 2-ranked Germany needed a win over South Korea in a game being played simultaneously in Brisbane, but was held to a 1-1 draw.

If Morocco's qualification for the Women's World Cup inspired a generation, this will cement the legacy of the Atlas Lionesses.

The Moroccans were trounced 6-0 by Germany in their debut game in the tournament, but bounced back with consecutive wins over South Korea and Colombia.

GERMANY 1, SOUTH KOREA 1: Two-time champion Germany failed to reach the knockout stage for the first time ever.

Morocco's win over Colombia added pressure on a German team that then needed to beat South Korea in Brisbane to advance.

Led by the head of captain Alexandra Popp, the Germans created numerous scoring opportunities but couldn't find the winner.

Morocco took second place in Group H with six points. Germany, finalists at the 2022 Euros, finished with four points.

South Korea struck in the sixth minute when a defense-splitting pass from Lee Young-ju found Cho So-hyun, who produced a calm finish after a perfectly timed run into open space.

In the 42nd, Popp equalized for Germany with a towering header off a cross from Svenja Huth.

Germany chased the winning goal throughout the second half. The Germans had a would-be winning goal from Popp overturned by VAR in the 57th. Just a few minutes later, Popp came close to scoring with another header but was denied by the crossbar.