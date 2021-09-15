Morissette bashes her HBO documentary ‘Jagged’

LOS ANGELES — Despite sitting for hours of interviews in a new HBO documentary about her life, Alanis Morissette says she is so unhappy with the final product that she will not support the film.

The movie, “Jagged,” details the singer’s rise to fame in early 20s, culminating with the release of her bestselling “Jagged Little Pill” album. The film, which will debut on HBO on Nov. 19, was to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday afternoon — though Morissette says she will not promote the film on either date.

The Grammy winner, 47, said she agreed to participate in director Alison Klayman’s documentary under the guise that it would celebrate the 25th anniversary of her iconic album release. But in a statement issued by her publicist, Morissette said she was interviewed “during a very vulnerable time” in the midst of her “third postpartum depression during lockdown.”

“I was lulled into a false sense of security and their salacious agenda became apparent immediately upon my seeing the first cut of the film,” Morissette said. “This is when I knew our visions were in fact painfully diverged. This was not the story I agreed to tell.”