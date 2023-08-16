A nurse at Mission Hospital McDowell has been honored as one of the 2023 Great Nurses for North Carolina.

Tiff any Rose, acute care manager at Mission Hospital McDowell, has been recognized as part of the 2023 Great 100 Nurses for North Carolina. This award exists to recognize and honor registered nurses across the state for their commitment to excellence. She is a registered nurse with a Bachelor of Science in nursing, according to a news release.

"This recognition is a strong demonstration of Tiffany's outstanding professionalism and commitment to making a difference," said Marsha Myers, chief executive officer for Mission Hospital McDowell. "We are extremely fortunate to have Tiff any as a part of the Mission Hospital McDowell family."

Since 1989, the Great 100 Inc., has recognized and admired influential nurses across North Carolina, recognizing 100 professionals from the entire state who are nominated by their peers for the once-in-a-lifetime honor.

Nominations are scored based on how the nominee promotes and advances the profession of nursing in their practice setting and/or community; demonstrates integrity, honesty and accountability; displays commitment to patients, families and colleagues; demonstrates caring and assists others to grow and develop; radiates energy and enthusiasm, and contributes to overall outcomes in their practice setting, according to the news release.

"To be among the 100 best nurses in the state, is a testament to the leadership and expertise that Tiffany provides on a daily basis," said Amanda Prevette, chief nursing officer, Mission Hospital McDowell. "We are proud of our entire nursing team and the incredible work they do every day, and we are so happy to see Tiffany recognized for the incredible impact that she has at Mission Hospital McDowell."

Rose is among 10 nurses selected from across Mission Health. The winners from Mission Hospital are: Jodie Becker, Kelly Bowers, Jenny Bradley, Vickie Castleberry, Robin Clendenin, Tiffany Davall, Kevin Hancock, Brittany Hart and Ashley Sundheim, according to the news release.