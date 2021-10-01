Middle schools: West McDowell wins football opener; Trojans drop tough one

After dealing with a lengthy COVID-related delay, the West McDowell Spartans football team kicked off is season on Wednesday grinding out a 32-16 home victory against Walter Johnson.

West (1-0) clearly played ball control against a fast and athletic opponent, and it worked to near perfection. Running back Hunter Pittman finished with 257 yards rushing and three scores on 26 carries.

Pittman put the Spartans ahead 8-0 three minutes in with an 11-yard touchdown run and successful conversion. Less than three minutes later, Pittman added a 4-yard run, making it 16-0.

West was able to use that early lead to keep the Yellow Jackets at arm’s length.

Quarterback Andrew Repasky carried the ball just three times in the game but each attempt was very efficient. Rapasky’s 22-yard run late in the third quarter helped stop a rally attempt by Walter Johnson.

Table Rock 28, East McDowell 14 (football)

Also on Wednesday, the Table Rock Falcons escaped with a 28-14 win at East McDowell Middle School.

East (3-1) was in a battle the entire game and had a golden opportunity to pull off the win.