Middle schools: West McDowell wins football opener; Trojans drop tough one

After dealing with a lengthy COVID-related delay, the West McDowell Spartans football team kicked off is season on Wednesday grinding out a 32-16 home victory against Walter Johnson.
West (1-0) clearly played ball control against a fast and athletic opponent, and it worked to near perfection. Running back Hunter Pittman finished with 257 yards rushing and three scores on 26 carries.
Pittman put the Spartans ahead 8-0 three minutes in with an 11-yard touchdown run and successful conversion. Less than three minutes later, Pittman added a 4-yard run, making it 16-0.
West was able to use that early lead to keep the Yellow Jackets at arm’s length.
Quarterback Andrew Repasky carried the ball just three times in the game but each attempt was very efficient. Rapasky’s 22-yard run late in the third quarter helped stop a rally attempt by Walter Johnson.
Table Rock 28, East McDowell 14 (football)
Also on Wednesday, the Table Rock Falcons escaped with a 28-14 win at East McDowell Middle School.
East (3-1) was in a battle the entire game and had a golden opportunity to pull off the win.
Down inside the Table Rock 5-yard line, quarterback Danny Brown was intercepted in the end zone early in the fourth quarter, and the Falcons returned it 101 yards for the deciding score.
Jordan Barnette carried the ball 18 times and finished with 76 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns.
Both of Barnette’s scores were in the red zone. His 1-yard run tied the game 6-6 with 3:13 left in the first half. Then, after a stop, the Trojans recovered an onside kick and drove the field again. Barnette put East in front 14-6 with three seconds left in the half.
Brown added 95 yards rushing along with three pass completions for 36 yards.
West McDowell 2, Heritage 1 (girls soccer)
The West McDowell girls soccer team continues to set the pace in the Foothills Conference. On Thursday afternoon the Lady Spartans were 2-1 winners against Heritage.
Both goals occurred in the first half by Lisvet Magana with assists coming from Clara McCartha and Gabriella Kilgore. The Lady Spartans as a team played a really tough and physical game. Goalkeeper Emma Owenby recorded 11 saves in the game.
Table Rock 2, West McDowell 1 (girls soccer)
On Tuesday West McDowell suffered its first loss of the season 2-1 to Table Rock.
Scoring for the Lady Spartans was Lisvet Magana off an assist from Gabriella Kilgore. Goalkeeper Emma Owenby recorded five saves.
West McDowell 4, Heritage 1 (boys soccer)
Scoring for the Spartans in Thursday’s victory was Emanuel Bustos with two goals, while Angel Guardian and Ezequiel Rincon recorded one goal each.
Goalkeeper Andrew Jones recorded four saves in the match. West McDowell had 12 shots on goal.
West McDowell 4, Table Rock 0 (boys soccer)
Earlier in the week, the West McDowell Spartans blanked Table Rock 4-0.
Emanuel Bustos, Ezequiel Rincon, Riley Frisbee and Angel Guardian accumulated one goal apiece. The Spartans had 14 shots on goal.
Between goalkeepers Andrew Jones and Dylan Shosho, West had a total of four saves on four Table Rock attempts.