Miami Shores mayor wanted to put a menorah at village hall. She was denied

“A Christmas tree, oddly enough, under the law is not always viewed as a religious symbol,” Sarafan said. “It’s a holiday symbol.”

Sarafan applied the distinction to Hanukkah-related objects: A dreidel, the four-sided spinning top played during Hanukkah, is a holiday symbol and not a religious symbol, he said, because it’s “not integral” to the holiday’s religious origins. But a menorah is a religious symbol, he said.

The attorney said that, if the village allows one type of religious display on government property, it may need to allow them all — as Florida’s state government did in 2013, welcoming a pole celebrating the fake holiday Festivus from the TV show “Seinfeld” and a spaghetti monster alongside a nativity scene in the Capitol in Tallahassee.

One Miami Shores councilman, Stephen Loffredo, supported the mayor’s proposal and made a motion to approve it. Loffredo, an attorney himself, even suggested he would defend the village for free if it got sued. But three other council members declined to second his motion, killing it before it could reach a vote.

Councilman Sean Brady said he wouldn’t support any type of religious display on government property.