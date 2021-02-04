Men sentenced over tiger skin purchase, mounted leopard sale

The two continued discussions, and Gibbs made subsequent arrangements in August 2019 to meet again to purchase a tiger skin for $3,000. Federal code lists tigers “as endangered wherever they are found,” and Gibbs was charged with violating the federal Endangered Species Act.

In addition to probation and the fine, Gibbs will have to perform 80 hours of community service, if possible “in the area of wildlife conservation,” according to court documents. Gibbs also agreed to forfeit “a stuffed lion, two stuffed puffins, a panther skin and a sawfish rostrum” that were in his possession, according to documents.

Gibbs’ sentence came just days after another man pleaded guilty in a similar case in federal court in Columbus.

Michael T. Merisola, 62, of Buffalo, New York, admitted to a single count of violating the Endangered Species Act after he attempted to sell a mounted leopard for $4,200 and an elephant foot stool for $1,200 to a buyer who also turned out to be a U.S. Fish and Wildlife agent, according to documents.

Merisola was charged after he accepted payment for the items through the mail and shipped the two items to the agent in Ohio.

Like tigers, leopards are designated as threatened or endangered, and their sale is illegal.

A plea agreement calls for a sentence of one year of probation and a $7,500 fine, according to documents.