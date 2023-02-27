Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory has announced a partnership with McDowell Technical Community College and 13 other local and regional community colleges that will reduce barriers for students wanting to transfer to Lenoir-Rhyne and significantly reduce tuition costs for those students. Called Bear Bound, the program builds on existing efforts to make Lenoir-Rhyne a viable option for community college students who transfer after completing their associate degree.

Dr. Brian S. Merritt, president at MTCC, joined Lenoir-Rhyne President Fred Whitt, as well as presidents and representatives from the other participating colleges, last Wednesday to sign contracts formalizing the agreement.

“We applaud Lenoir-Rhyne’s efforts to make four-year degrees more affordable for our college transfer students,” said Merritt. “We want our students to have as many affordable options as possible when they begin looking at public and private four-year colleges where they can transfer. With overall reductions in tuition at Lenoir-Rhyne and a generous financial aid package, total costs for students who are eligible for the full federal Pell Grant award are reduced to just $6,000 per year for the last two years of their four-year degree. That is a very reasonable option for students.”

Whitt, the Lenoir-Rhyne president, told the representatives of the partnering colleges that his college will now accept general education core requirements that students complete at community colleges, rather than requiring additional general education credits at Lenoir-Rhyne. “We are fortunate to have outstanding community colleges in our region and wanted to enhance pathways and remove the obstacles transfer students often face.”

As part of this effort, LR has revised its administrative structure, hired new personnel in key areas — including academic affairs and admissions — and reset tuition to one of the lowest rates among private schools in North Carolina.

Starting in the fall of this year, LR will implement the following additional benefits for students at partner community colleges:

Lower tuition for all students, even those not eligible for financial aid. LR has reduced tuition by $13,000, from $43,000 to $30,000.

Financial aid packages that increase access for community college graduates who want to attend LR. Community college transfer students are now eligible for Lenoir-Rhyne Promise, which reduces tuition for eligible students by $15,000 before other financial aid is applied. Additional aid can lower tuition further.

Campus housing for community college students. LR now offers housing for students enrolled at local community colleges, hosting between 10 and 12 such students per semester over the previous two years.

Expedited pathways for students in professional programs. LR will work with partner colleges to develop these expedited pathways. When complete, students who complete an associate degree from a community college may apply for direct entry into LR professional programs, such as nursing, elementary or secondary education, accounting, information technology and more.

Seamless and cost-effective pathways for working community college nursing graduates. Any RN with an associate degree will be eligible to enroll in LR’s RN to BSN program. The program of eight courses (24 credits) can be completed in 12 months by enrolling in two courses each semester. A reduced, fixed tuition for the program will make this pathway more accessible for working adults.

Community College Partners

In addition to McDowell Technical Community College, the community colleges that have signed partnership agreements with Lenoir-Rhyne include:

Asheville-Buncombe Technical Institute

Blue Ridge Community College

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute

Catawba Valley Community College

Cleveland Community College

Gaston College

Haywood Community College

Isothermal Community College

Mitchell Community College

Southwestern Community College

Tri-County Community College

Western Piedmont Community College

Wilkes Community College

Bill McBrayer, a Hickory resident who serves as vice chair of the North Carolina State Board of Community Colleges — himself an alumnus of both Lenoir-Rhyne and Isothermal Community College — said the partnership helps to remove obstacles that might otherwise interfere with students pursuing higher education. “Students want a transparent and seamless transfer experience, because if they hit one roadblock, they might say ‘Forget it. It’s not worth it. It’s too much trouble. I’m out of here,’” McBrayer said.

“The Bear Bound Partnership will provide MTCC transfer students another affordable option as they plan their educational futures beyond McDowell Tech,” said Merritt. “Partnerships like this are a key element in our efforts to increase workforce development in our state and to help McDowell residents find high-paying jobs with family-sustaining wages. Lenoir-Rhyne has provided quality higher education options at the university level for more than 100 years, and we are happy to recommend them to our graduates.”

For more information about transfer opportunities at Lenoir-Rhyne, visit www.lr.edu/admission/undergraduate-admission/transfer-students.