McDowell Superior Court: Two sent to prison for drug trafficking

Two defendants charged in a 2019 drug trafficking case were both sentenced to prison in the October session of McDowell County Superior Court.

Ashley Dawn Ramsey, 34, of Morganton, was found guilty of trafficking heroin. She will serve 90-120 months in prison. She was given credit for 812 days time served. She will pay $1,040 for a court-appointed attorney. She was fined $100,000 and court costs.

Jamie Denise Riddle, 33, of Vein Mountain Road, Nebo, was found guilty of trafficking methamphetamine. She will serve 70 to 93 months in prison. She was given credit for 812 days time served. She was fined $50,000 and must pay court costs.

In July 2019, Lt. Chris Taylor of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Ramsey and Riddle as part of an ongoing investigation into the possible location of a federal fugitive. Deputies were conducting surveillance at America’s Best Value Inn, on U.S. 221 South. Investigators stopped a black Ford truck and a blue Honda Civic that left the motel together. Federal indictments were served on the driver of the Ford truck. His name had not been released at the time of this article.