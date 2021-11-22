McDowell Superior Court: Two sent to prison for drug trafficking

Two defendants charged in a 2019 drug trafficking case were both sentenced to prison in the October session of McDowell County Superior Court.
Ashley Dawn Ramsey, 34, of Morganton, was found guilty of trafficking heroin. She will serve 90-120 months in prison. She was given credit for 812 days time served. She will pay $1,040 for a court-appointed attorney. She was fined $100,000 and court costs.
Jamie Denise Riddle, 33, of Vein Mountain Road, Nebo, was found guilty of trafficking methamphetamine. She will serve 70 to 93 months in prison. She was given credit for 812 days time served. She was fined $50,000 and must pay court costs.
In July 2019, Lt. Chris Taylor of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Ramsey and Riddle as part of an ongoing investigation into the possible location of a federal fugitive. Deputies were conducting surveillance at America’s Best Value Inn, on U.S. 221 South. Investigators stopped a black Ford truck and a blue Honda Civic that left the motel together. Federal indictments were served on the driver of the Ford truck. His name had not been released at the time of this article.
Investigators and Sheriff’s Office K-9 Kessy searched the Honda Civic, which was owned by Riddle and driven at the time by Ramsey, and turned up 1,188 grams (or 2.62 pounds) of meth and 950 grams (or 2.09 pounds) of heroin. Inside the hotel room, authorities located another 50 grams of meth and 2.7 grams of heroin.
The following cases were heard in McDowell County Superior Court during the October session:
Judge: J. Thomas Davis
Prosecutor: Ted Bell
Jessica Gayle Boone, 38, of Burnsville, was found guilty of possession with intent to sell fentanyl. She was sentenced 11 to 23 months in prison. Must pay a court-appointed attorney $240. Must pay court costs.
Stephanie Nicole Buckner, 32, of Wheeler Drive, Nebo, was found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon. Given a 120 day suspended sentence. Must serve 12 months supervised probation. Given credit for two days time served. Must pay a court-appointed attorney $120. Must pay court costs.
Alexander Gabriel Cain, 24, of Sunny Acres Drive, Nebo, was found guilty of possession of stolen goods or property. Given a 10-21 month suspended sentence. Must serve 36 months supervised probation. Given credit for one day time served. Must perform 72 hours of community service. Must pay a court-appointed attorney $840. Must pay $10,000 in restitution to victim. Must pay court costs.
Adam Lee Harding, 36, of Roy Hollifield Road, Marion, was found guilty of possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Sentenced 11-23 months in prison. Must pay a court-appointed attorney $480. Must pay court costs.
Michelle Kaarlie, 42, of South Carolina, was found guilty of injury to personal property. Given credit for 10 days time served. Must pay a court-appointed attorney $180. Must pay court costs.
Michael Scott Nichols, 44, of Ridge Street, Marion, was found guilty of possession of stolen goods and property. Given a 120 day suspended sentence. Must serve 12 months supervised probation. Must pay $480 for a court-appointed attorney. Given credit for two days time served. Must pay court costs.
Douglas Herman Saunders, 35, of Morganton, was found guilty of larceny of a motor vehicle. Given a 15-27 month suspended sentence. Must serve 30 months supervised probation. Must pay $726 in restitution to victim. Must pay court costs. Given credit for 60 days time served.
Derek James Suddreth, 21, of Red Oak Drive, Nebo, was found guilty of misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Must serve 12 months supervised probation. Must perform 24 hours of community service. Must pay a court-appointed attorney $120. Must pay court costs.
Felicia Brooke Telles, 25, of River Hills Road, Marion, was found guilty of possession of methamphetamine. Given a 6-17 month suspended sentence. Must serve 30 months supervised probation. Must pay $240 for a court-appointed attorney. Must pay court costs.
Misty Dawn Tipton, 33, of Calico Drive, Nebo, was found guilty of simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine. Given a 6-17 month suspended sentence. Must serve 30 months supervised probation. Must perform 72 hours of community service. Must pay $120 for a court-appointed attorney. Must pay court costs.
Roy Eugene Watts, 55, of Catawba Way, Marion, was found guilty on two counts of possession of methamphetamine. Given a 6-17 month suspended sentence. Must serve 24 months of supervised probation. Must pay a court-appointed attorney $600. Given credit for four days time served. Must pay court costs.
Brett Wyman, 32, of South Carolina, was found guilty of misdemeanor breaking and entering. Given a 45 day suspended sentence. Must serve 18 months unsupervised probation. Must perform 48 hours of community service. Given credit for five days time served. Must pay a court-appointed attorney $600. Must pay court costs.