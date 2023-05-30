Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MHS Cheer will hold tryouts for the 2023-24 season today through Friday from 4-6 p.m. each day in the McDowell High Gymnasium. Updated physicals are required for tryouts.

McDowell Titans Baseball will hold its annual youth baseball camp (ages 5-13) on June 12-14 from 9 a.m. to noon each day at McDowell High School. Cost of camp is $40. For more information, contact Alex.smith@mcdowell.k12.nc.us or call 828-652-7920.

McDowell Lady Titans Softball will hold its annual summer camp for children ages 5-13 on June 12-14 from 4:30-7 p.m. at McDowell High School softball field. Cost of camp is $40. For more information, contact Catriona.young@mcdowell.k12.nc.us or call 828-652-7920.

McDowell Titans Basketball will hold its summer basketball camp (ages 5-13) on June 19-21 from 9 a.m. to noon each day at McDowell High School gym. Cost of camp is $40. For more information, contact Brian.franklin@mcdowell.k12.nc.us or call 828-652-7920.

McDowell Cross Country will hold a summer camp for students in grades 6-12 on June 20-22 from 8 a.m. to noon each day at McDowell High School. Cost of camp is $45. For more information, contact Missy.redmon@mcdowell.k12.nc.us or call 828-652-7920.

McDowell Lady Titans Basketball will hold its summer girls basketball camp (ages 5-13) on July 17-19 from 9 a.m. to noon each day at McDowell High School gym. Cost of camp is $40. For more information, contact Zack.mccartha@mcdowell.k12.nc.us or call 828-652-7920.

McDowell Wrestling will hold a summer camp for boys on Aug. 7-9 and for girls on Aug. 14-16 from 9 a.m. to noon each day. Cost of camp is $40. For more information, contact Chad.davis@mcdowell.k12.nc.us.

Sports briefs can be submitted to dcrawley@mcdowellnews.com.