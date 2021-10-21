Mercy Fund Animal Rescue of Marion has many precious pets for families or individuals to adopt. The mission is to save the lives of stray and unwanted animals and place them into good, forever, loving homes. It’s a foster-based rescue dedicated to saving the lives of all animals including sick, injured and old. To find out more information about the rescue or to adopt an animal, email mercyfund@yahoo.com or visit the group on Facebook. An online application is available at petfinder.com.
McDowell Pets of the Week
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two people died in separate wrecks over the weekend in McDowell County.
- Updated
Two people were charged after an investigation into local drug activity, authorities said on Friday.
A Marion man faces drug charges after a task force searched his home, authorities said.
- Updated
Update: Monday, 2:23 p.m.: The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said Cody Vance has been located.
- Updated
A McDowell resident's fossils are missing.
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing, runaway juvenile: Abagail Lynn Cantrell.
- Updated
During the regular Monday meeting for October, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen agreed for a design firm to get started on the work for the plan…
Eve is expecting her first child with her husband Maximillion Cooper.
- Updated
On a sunny, beautiful October afternoon, a memorial was finally dedicated to the thousands of men and women who labored under brutal condition…
- Updated
The McDowell Pregnancy Care Center (MPCC) held its 10th Annual Walk for Life event on Saturday, Sept. 25 at Grace Community Church.